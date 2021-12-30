The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Dec. 20
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:24 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Ford, driven by David Weatherman, was traveling south on NC 105 and was stopped for traffic ahead. A 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Charles Day, was traveling South on NC 105 stopped behind the Ford. A 2018 Ford, driven by Anna Burke, was traveling South on NC 105 approaching the Chevrolet. The Ford then failed to reduce speed and struck the Chevrolet in the rear pushing it into the 2017 Ford. After impact, the 2017 Ford was moved out of the roadway by the driver. The remaining vehicles came to rest in the roadway at the area of impact. Estimated damages were $2,000 to the 2017 Ford, $9,500 to the Chevrolet and $8,500 to the 2018 Ford. Burke was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:12 p.m. on Reynolds Parkway near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Kenworth, driven by Freddie Calloway, was traveling north on Reynolds parkway. Kenworth operated with defective equipment (brakes) ad ran off the road to the right. The Kenworth then ran off the road to the left and overturned colliding with the embankment. After the collision, the ken worth came to rest off the roadway to the left. Estimated damages were $20,000 to the Kenworth.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:20 a.m. on NC Hwy 105 Bypass near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Ford, driven by Shirley Hicks, was traveling south on NC Hwy 105 Bypass when a deer ran into the path of the vehicle and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the Ford was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $4,500.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:41 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Hyundai, driven Parker Stallings, was traveling south on US 421. A bear entered the lane of travel and collided with the Hyundai. The vehicle came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $2,000 to the Hyundai.
Dec. 21
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:59 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Toyota, driven by Jackie Barbuscia, was traveling north on Us 421. A 2007 Ford, driven by Charles Taylor, failed to secure their load on their trailer and debris fell into the roadway. The Ford collided with the debris near Roby Eggers Road. The Ford pulled into a PVA after the collision. (Note: Barbuscia returned to the scene after the Ford struck the debris and came to clear the roadways.) Estimated damages were none to the Ford and $3,000 to the Toyota.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:11 a.m. on Wilson Ridge Road. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Toyota, driven by Kenzie McConnell was traveling north on Wilson Ridge Road. McConnell stated she looked down at her cellphone, and when she looked back at the roadway, the vehicle was traveling off the right edge. The Toyota then traveled into a ditch line and continued traveling forward where it came to rest. Estimated damages were $1,500 to the Toyota.
Dec. 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:38 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2021 Nissan, driven by Jonathan Ross was traveling east on US 421 when a deer ran into the path of and collided with the Nissan. After impact, the Nissan was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $4,000 to the Nissan.
Dec. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Stoney Fork Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Ford, driven by Ronil Torres Rivas, was traveling southeast on Stoney Ford Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and collided with a ditch. The vehicle’s trailer came off the hitch and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch. Torres Rivas reported that his brakes went out causing the collision. Estimated damages were $500 to the Ford. Torres Rivas was issued a citation for failure to secure load and failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:33 a.m. on Chestnut Grove Road. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Honda, driven by Lorien Cockman, was traveling north on Chestnut Grove Road. The Honda left the roadway to the right and went down an embankment colliding with a tree. The Honda came to rest after impact. Cockman reported that the vehicle was having steering problems. Estimated damages were $7,500 to the Honda. Cockman was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:23 a.m. on NC 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Chevrolet, driven by Robert Jones Jr., was traveling south on NC 194. A deer entered the lane of travel and collided with the vehicle. The Chevrolet came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $2,000 to the Chevrolet.
