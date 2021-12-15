The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Dec. 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:24 a.m. on Us 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Jeep, driven by Brett Schneider, was traveling south on US 321. The Jeep swerved to the right to avoid a large rock in the roadway, then traveled off the right side of the roadway colliding with a concrete catch basin. The Jeep then continued traveling on the right shoulder coming to rest south from the area of impact. Estimated damages were $4,500 to the Jeep.
Dec. 7
A three-car accident: occurred at 7:51 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Toyota, driven by Shawnee Clark, was traveling west on US421 coming to an abrupt stop for traffic ahead. A 2017 Ford, driven by Amy Isaacs, was traveling west on US 421 coming to an abrupt stop behind the Toyota. A 2012 Honda, driven by Kristen Maher, was traveling west on US 421 approaching the Toyota. The Honda then failed to reduce speed and struck the Ford in the rear pushing the vehicle into the rear of the Toyota. After impact, all three vehicles came to rest in the inside westbound lane of US 421. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the Toyota, $3,500 to the Ford and $5,500 to the Honda. Maher was issue a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:40 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Toyota, driven by Melody Ellison, and a 2018 Nissan, driven by Amber Edmisten, were traveling north on US 421. The Nissan slowed for traffic ahead. The Toyota failed to reduce speed for traffic ahead and collided with the Nissan. After the collision both vehicles move to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $3,500 to the Toyota and $2,500 to the Nissan. Ellison was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:50 a.m. on NC 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Toyota, driven by Nancy Rivenbark, was traveling north on NC 194. An unknown vehicle, driven by an unknown driver, was traveling south on NC 194. Rivenbark stated, when the vehicles met in a curve, the unknown vehicle crossed the centerline causing the drivers side mirrors on both vehicles to collided. After impact, the Toyota pulled off the roadway into a private drive. The unknown vehicle left the scene of the collision. Estimated damages were $500 to the Toyota.
Dec. 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:48 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Honda, driven by Kimberly Parrish, was traveling straight ahead west on US 421 in the inside line. A 2007 Subaru, driven by Bobby Gilreath, was attempting to make a U-turn from the outside eastbound lane of US421. While attempting the U-turn, the Subaru traveled into the path of the Honda causing the vehicles to collide. After impact, the Honda crossed the roadway coming to rest on the right shoulder partially in the roadway. The Subaru continued traveling west on US 421 away from the scene. The driver of the Subaru then returned to the scene on foot. Estimated damages were $10,000 to the Honda and $7,500 to the Subaru. Gilreath was issued a citation for making an improper turn and reckless driving.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:58 p.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Subaru, driven by James Harvey, and a 2016 Honda, driven by Brian Silva, were traveling west on NC 105. The Honda slowed for traffic ahead. The Subaru failed to reduce speed for traffic ahead and collided with the Honda. After the collision, both vehicles moved to the nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $500 to both the Subaru ad Honda. Harvey was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Dec. 9
A single-car accident: occurred at 7:22 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Lexus, driven by Richard Campbell Jr. was traveling north on US 421 when a deer ran into the path of and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the vehicle was moved off the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the Lexus.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9 p.m. on Howards Creek Road. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Honda, driven by Brittany Robinson, was traveling west on Howards Creek Road. The vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left, then struck an embankment and some trees/shrubs. The vehicle then struck a fence and more trees/shrubs. The vehicle came to rest down the embankment. Estimated damages were $8,000 to the Honda. Robinson was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane.
A four-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:49 a.m. at PVA on Fallview Lane near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Toyota, a 2010 Honda and a 2014 Chevrolet, were parked in parking spaces off Fallview Lane at the Cottages of Boone Apartment Complex. A 2010 Toyota, driven by Ibrahim Sayed, was traveling north on Fallview Lane. As the Toyota approached the parked vehicles, it swerved to the right and struck the trailer hitch attached to the 2005 Toyota, pushing it into the Honda. The Honda was then pushed into the Chevrolet. After impact, the 2010 Toyota left the scene of the collision traveling north on Fallview Lane. Sayed then parked in a parking space and left the scene in a separate vehicle. Sayed was located at his place of employment approximately 10 hours after the collision occurred. Estimated damages were $500 to the Chevrolet. Sayed was issued citations for hit and run, failure to report collision and reckless driving.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:18 p.m. on US 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Nissan, driven by Lewis Smith, was traveling south on US 321 when a deer ran into the path of and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the Nissan was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $4,500 to the Nissan.
Dec. 10
A single-car accident: occurred at 8:08 a.m. on US 321 near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report a 2001 Toyota, driven by Kandi Burgers, was traveling north on US 321. The vehicle struck a deer and pulled off the roadway. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Toyota.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:25 p.m. on US 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report a 2020 GMC, driven by Olivier Petit, was traveling south on US 321. A deer entered the roadway and collided with the vehicle. The GMC came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $2,000 to the GMC.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at. 5:57 p.m. on US 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Honda, driven by Doris Ratchford, was traveling west on US 321. A 2014 Honda, driven by Rebecca Riddle, entered onto US 321 South traveling south from Middle Ford Rd. The 2014 Honda failed to yield to the right of way and collided with the 2019 Honda. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $1,000 to Riddle’s vehicle and $500 to Doris’ vehicle. Riddle was issued a citation for failure to yield from stop sign.
