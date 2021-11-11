The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Oct. 31.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:18 p.m. on Parkwood Circle near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Toyota, driven by an unknown driver was parked in a parking space at 126 Parkwood Circle. It appeared a second vehicle was backing out of a parking space across from the Toyota. While backing, the second vehicle struck the Toyota, which then came to a rest at the area of the impact. The second vehicle left the scene of the collision. Estimated damages were $1,200 to the Toyota.
Nov. 1
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:31 p.m. on NC 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Nissan, driven by Emily Fraker was traveling North on NC 194. The Nissan collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the vehicle moved to a nearby PVS and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Nissan.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:10 p.m. on Old 421 South near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Ford, driven by Christopher Maher, was traveling west on Old 421 S and collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the vehicle moved to right shoulder and stopped. Estimated damages were $3,000 to the Ford.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:02 p.m. on Bamboo Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Honda, driven by Mandy Nance, was traveling South on Bamboo Road and collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the vehicle moved to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,500 to the Honda.
Nov. 2
A single vehicle accident occurred at 7:15 a.m. on US 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Honda, driven by Kayla Welch, was traveling east on US 321 when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle. The Honda remained at rest in the roadway until Highway Patrol’s arrival. Estimated damages were $5,000 to the Honda.
