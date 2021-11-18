The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Nov. 8
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:32 a.m. on NC 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1998 Lexus, driven by Anita Bensley, was traveling west on NC-194. A 2014 Volkswagen, driven by Grayson Morris, was traveling East on NC-194. The Lexus crossed left of center and collided with the Volkswagen. After the collision both vehicles moved to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Lexus and $2,000 to the Volkswagen. Bensley was issued a citation for driving left of center.
Nov. 9
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 10:03 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Dodge driven by Michael Hammond was traveling south on US-421. A 1999 Ford, driven by Ritchie Greene, was traveling north on US421 towing a trailer. As the Ford approached the Dodge, the trailer began swerving out of control, then crossed the centerline into the southbound lane and struck the Dodge. After impact, the Dodge came to rest on the right shoulder and the Ford came to rest north from the area of impact, blocking both lanes. Estimated damages were $9,500 to the dodge and $1,000 to the Ford. Greene was issued a citation for driving left of center.
Nov. 11.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:06 p.m. on Old 421 South near Boone. According to the wreck report a 2000 Chevrolet, driven by Patrick Liner, and a 2015 Lexus, driven by Emily Bauman, were traveling north on Old 421 South. The Lexus was slowing to a stop at a traffic light that had turned yellow. The Chevrolet struck the Lexus. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Estimated damages were $2,000 to each vehicle. Liner was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:51 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Toyota, driven by Enrique Zaldivar, and a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Holly Lindberg were traveling west on NC-105. The Chevrolet stopped in the roadway for traffic ahead. The Toyota failed to reduce speed and collided with the Chevrolet. Both Vehicles were moved from the roadway before highway patrol’s arrival. Estimated damages were $1,500 each to the Toyota and Chevrolet. Zaldivar was issued two citations for driving while license revoked and for failure to reduce speed.
