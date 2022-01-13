The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Dec. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:31 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Dodge, driven by Luke Kosmatine, was traveling west on U.S. 421. The drive operated their vehicle with a defective wheel and was unable to maintain control of the vehicle due to the equipment failure. The Dodge traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, colliding with the ditch. The Dodge came to rest in the ditch. The estimated cost of damage was $5,000 to the Dodge, which was not considered drivable.
Dec. 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:16 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Subaru, driven by Valerie Kitchell, was traveling south on N.C. 194 when it ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. The Subaru then went left of center and ran off the road to the left. The Subaru collided with a fence and went off the embankment and came to rest 130 ft. down the embankment. The estimated cost of damage was $10,000 to the Subaru, which was not considered drivable. Kitchell was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
Dec. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:48 a.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Jeep, driven by Kristen Kirk, was traveling south on N.C. 194. Kirk stated she was adjusting the radio when the Jeep traveled off the right edge. The Jeep then continued traveling off the right side, traveling across a private drive and colliding with a fence. The Jeep then continued traveling forward and collided with an embankment, causing the Jeep to overturn. The Jeep came to rest on its top in the roadway facing west. the estimated cost of damage was $3,500 to the Jeep, which was not considered drivable.
Dec. 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:43 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Nissan, driven by Cynthia Wilcox, was traveling south on U.S. 421 when a deer ran into its path. The Nissan collided with the deer before being moved out the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $2,500 to the Nissan, which was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:51 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Subaru, driven by Roxanna Miller, was traveling south on U.S. 421 when a deer ran into its path. The Subaru collided with the deer and was moved out of the roadway after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $1,500 to the Subaru, which was considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:26 p.m. on Bamboo Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Subaru, driven by Ronal Cooper, and a 2017 Subaru, driven by Michael Rall, were stopped at the intersection of Bamboo Road an U.S. 421. Cooper advised he thought the 2017 Subaru made a movement to travel through the intersection, but the 20127 Subaru remained at rest. The 2005 Subaru rear ended the 2017 Subaru. After impact, both vehicles were moved from the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were none to the 2005 Subaru and $1,000 to the 2017 Subaru. Both vehicles were considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:36 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 GMC, driven by Carlos Jiminez-Pacheco, and a 2021 Toyota, driven by Kimberly Workman, were traveling east on N.C. 105. The Toyota was stopped in the roadway, waiting to make a turn. The GMC failed to reduce speed and struck the Toyota in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved from the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $2,000 each to the GMC and Toyota. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Jiminez-Pacheco was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Dec. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:16 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Ford, driven by Joseph Calhoun, and a 2007 Subaru, driven by Stephen Underwood Jr., were traveling west on N.C. 105. The Ford failed to reduce speed and collided with the Subaru. The Ford came to a rest facing south partially off the roadway and the Subaru came to a rest in the roadway facing west. The estimated costs of damages were $5,000 to the Ford and $5,000 to the Subaru. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Calhoun was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Flat Top Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 BMW, driven by Marticia Robertson, and a 2004 Subaru, driven by Jerry Blackwelder Jr., were traveling north on Flat Top Road. The Subaru slowed for traffic ahead. The BMW failed to reduce speed and collided with the Subaru. Both vehicles moved off the roadway in the. The estimated costs of damages were $3,500 to the BMW and $2,500 to the Subaru. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Blackwelder was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Dec. 30
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:18 a.m. on Old U.S. 421 South near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Scion, driven by Cassandra Bosman, was getting ready to make a left onto Old U.S. 421 South. A 2020 Nissan, driven by Bobby Hamby, was traveling south on Old U.S. 421 South. The Scion failed to yield the right of way to the Nissan and attempted to make the left turn. The Scion struck the Nissan in the left rear quarter. After impact, both vehicles were moved to the shoulder. The estimated costs of damages were $1,000 to the Scion and $2,500 to the Nissan. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Bosman was issued citations for failing to yield, driving while license revoked, no liability insurance and expired registration.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:10 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Nissan, driven by Katelyn Moore, and an unknown vehicle were traveling north on U.S. 421. The unknown vehicle attempted to overtake the Nissan and collided with it. The unknown vehicle continued on U.S. 421 and the Nissan moved to the right shoulder and stopped. The estimated cost of damage was $5,000 to the Nissan, which was considered drivable.
Dec. 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:21 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Chevrolet, driven by Lance Kress, was traveling south on N.C. 105 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a shoulder barrier. The Chevrolet came to rest against the barrier. The estimated cost of damage was $6,000 to the Chevrolet, which was not considered drivable. Kress was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:13 p.m. on U.S. 321 near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Kia, driven by Rachel Cathey, was traveling west on U.S. 321. The Kia was turning right on Astor Cook Road, made an improper turn and ran off the road to the left. The Kia collided with the mailboxes and a road sign. the Kia came to a rest on the shoulder of Astor Cook Road. The estimated cost of damage was $2,000 to the Kia, which was considered drivable. Cathey was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A four-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Fallview Lane near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Dodge, driven by James Nyberg, was backing out of a parking space. A 2013 Chevrolet, 2018 Toyota and 2013 Chrysler were parked on Fallview Lane. The Dodge backed improperly and struck the Chevrolet and Chrysler. The Chevrolet was pushed into the Toyota. The Dodge pulled back into its parking space after the collision occurred and came to rest. The estimated costs of damages were $1,000 to the Dodge, $10,000 to the Chevrolet, $5,000 to the Toyota and $1,000 to the Chrysler. The Chevrolet was not considered drivable. Nyberg was issued a citation for improper backing.
Jan. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:35 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Austin Stanley, was traveling east on U.S. 321. The Mercedes-Benz exceeded a safe speed on U.S. 321 and ran off the road to the right. The Mercedes-Benz collided with the guardrail face before coming to rest against the guardrail. The estimated cost of damage was $1,000 to the Mercedes-Benz, which was considered drivable. Stanley was issued citations for exceeding a safe speed and expired registration.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:43 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Kia, driven by Suzanne Matheson, was traveling east on U.S. 321. Matheson exceeded a safe speed for the road conditions and ran off the roadway to the right, colliding with the embankment. The Kia came to rest on the embankment outside of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $1,000 to the Kia, which was not considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:57 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Buick, driven by Daniel French, was traveling east on U.S. 221. A 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Jack Breen, was traveling west on U.S. 221. The Chevrolet was exceeding a safe speed for conditions and travelled across the center line and collided with the Buick. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $1,500 to the Buick and $2,000 to the Chevrolet. Both vehicles were considered drivable. French was issued a citation for exceeding safe speeds for conditions.
Jan. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:47 p.m. on Brookshire Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Jeep, driven by Caleb Daigle, was traveling north on Brookshire Road. The Jeep struck snow and ice in the roadway and lost control. The Jeep left the roadway to the left, traveled down an embankment and struck a fixed set of stadium bleachers. The Jeep came to rest after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $10,000 to the Jeep, which was not considered drivable. Daigle was issued a citation for exceeding safe speeds for conditions.
A four-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:48 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Ford, driven by Kelly Taylor, was traveling south on N.C. 105. The Ford failed to reduce speed and collided with a 2015 Chrysler, driven by Tabitha Purrinos. The collision caused the Chrysler to collide with a 2007 Volvo, driven by Ashlyn Bertolini, and subsequently collide with a 2015 Subaru, driven by John Bryan. The vehicles came to rest in the roadway after the collision. The estimated costs of damages were $5,000 each to the Ford, Chrysler and Volvo and $2,500 to the Subaru. The Subaru was the only vehicle considered drivable. Taylor was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
