The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Dec. 13
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:11 a.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Freightliner, driven by William Miller, was traveling south on N.C. 105. A 2020 Jeep, driven by Larry Barnwell Jr., was traveling south on N.C. 105. The Jeep struck the Freightliner. Both vehicles were moved prior to Highway Patrol’s arrival. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Freightliner and $4,000 to the Jeep. Barnwell was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Dec. 14
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:48 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Toyota, driven by Piper Ellis, was traveling north on US 421. A 2016 Acura, driven by James Broyhill, was traveling north on U.S. 421. The Toyota struck the Acura. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway. Note: the driver of the Acura stated that traffic was braking heavily in front and he slammed brakes to avoid traffic. Estimated damages were $4,000 to the Toyota and $3,000 to the Acura. Ellis was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:50 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Nissan, driven by Adam Coffey, and a 2019 Honda, driven by Tonya Johnson, were both traveling south on U.S. 421. The Honda slowed for traffic ahead. The Nissan failed to reduce speed for traffic ahead and collided with the Honda. After the collision, both vehicles moved to a nearby public vehicular area and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Nissan and $1,500 to the Honda. Coffey was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:19 p.m. on Timberlane Drive near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1992 GMC, driven by Hunter Phipps and Toyota, driven by an unknown driver, were traveling west on Howards Creek Road. The GMC was attempting to make a left turn onto Timberlane Drive. The Toyota traveled left of center in an attempt to pass and collided with the GMC. The Toyota then fled the scene. The GMC was a right side driver United States Postal Service. Estimated damages were $500 to the GMC.
