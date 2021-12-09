The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Nov. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:23 p.m. on Deerfield Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Ford, driven by Debra Acevedo, was traveling North on Deerfield Road. A 2014 Nissan, driven by Mary Morrison, was attempting to make a left turn from Wilson Ridge Road. While attempting the left turn, the Nissan traveled into then path of and collided with the Ford. After impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway by the drivers. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the Ford and $1,500 to the Nissan. Morrison was issued a citation for a yield violation.
Nov. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:01 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Dodge, driven by Shana Scott, was traveling north on Us 421. A deer entered the roadway and collided with the Dodge. The Dodge came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $700 to the dodge.
Dec. 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:27 a.m. on Old 421 S near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Chevrolet, driven by Gary Jonson, and a 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Valerie Gibson, were traveling east on Old 421 S. The vehicle driven by Gibson, slowed to turn left onto a private drive. The vehicle driven by Johnson failed to reduce speed and collided with the vehicle driven by Gibson. After the collision the vehicle driven by Gibson traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned. The vehicle driven by Johnson came to rest in the roadway. The vehicle driven by Gibson came to rest off the roadway to the left. Estimated damages were $10,000 to the vehicle driven by Johnson and $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Gibson. Johnson was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Dec. 3
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:26 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012, Chevrolet, driven by Brandi Cogar, was traveling south on US 421 stopped for traffic ahead. A 2000 Honda, driven by James Darocha, was traveling south on US 421, slowing down while approaching the Chevrolet. A 2015 Subaru, driven by Jenna Reece, then failed to reduce speed and struck the Honda in the rear pushing it into the rear of the Chevrolet. After impact, the vehicles were moved out of the roadway onto the shoulder by the drivers. Estimated damages were $1,500 to the Chevrolet and $3,500 each to the Honda and Subaru. Reece was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
