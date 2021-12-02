The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Nov. 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:58 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 GMC, driven by Derrick Arnold, was traveling North on NC 105. A 1999 Ford, driven by Joshua Green, was traveling south on NC 105. The GMC turned left into the New River Building Supply PVA. The Ford struck the GMC. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the GMC and $3,000 to the Ford. Arnold was issued a citation for failure to yield.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:23 a.m. on US 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Honda, driven by Christopher Grant-Rafe Small, was traveling North on US 321. A 2018 Ford, driven by Cynthia Hammonds, was traveling south on US 321. The Honda crossed the center line and struck the Ford. The Honda pulled off the roadway, and the Ford came to rest in the roadway. Estimated damages were $4,000 to the Honda and $6,000 to the Ford. Small was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:12 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Subaru, driven by David Knight was traveling north on Us 421. The Subaru collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the Subaru moved to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the Subaru.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:41 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Mazda, driven by Matthias Ross, and a 2006 Chevrolet, driven by Barry Trivette, were traveling south on US 421. The Chevrolet slowed to turn left into a PVA. The Mazda failed to reduce speed and collided with the Chevrolet. After the collision the vehicles moved to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the Mazda and $1,500 to the Chevrolet.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:39 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2021 Nissan, driven by Christopher Womack, was traveling north on NC 105. A deer entered the roadway and struck the Nissan in the front bumper. After impact, the Nissan moved to the right shoulder of the roadway. Estimated damages were $5,000 to the Nissan.
Nov. 23
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:25 a.m. on Little Creek Rd. near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Chevrolet, driven by Brandon Queen, was traveling south on NC 194. A 2007 Toyota, driven by Ralph Eichmiller, was traveling north on NC 194. The Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Toyota. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway. Estimated damages were $4,000 each to the Chevrolet and Toyota. Queen was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:28 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Subaru, driven by Barbara Payne, was traveling south on US 421. The Subaru collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the Subaru moved to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the Subaru.
Nov. 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:17 a.m. on Ski Mountain Road near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Toyota, driven by Chandler Florence, and a 2013 Nissan, driven by Benjamin Vines, were traveling North on Ski Mountain Road. The vehicles traveled into a curve that had snow and ice causing both vehicles to start sliding out of control. The Toyota slid sideways across the roadway. The Nissan then slid sideways and struck the Toyota. After impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway by the drivers. Estimated damages were $3,500 to the Toyota and $1,500 to the Nissan.
Nov. 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:49 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 GMC, driven by Moises Campos, was traveling north on US 421 and was stopped waiting to make a left turn onto NC 194. A 2019 Honda, driven by Emma Ward, was traveling north on US 421 approaching the GMC. The Honda then failed to reduce speed and struck the GMC in the rear. After impact, the GMC traveled forward coming to rest in the roadway, the Honda came to rest off the right side of the roadway. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the GMC and $8,500 to the Honda. Ward was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:33 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Dianne Icenhour was traveling north on US 421. A 2000 Ford, driven by Isaac Matheson, was traveling south on US421. Icenhour stated she fell asleep briefly causing the Chevrolet to cross the centerline traveling into the southbound lane and strike the Ford. After impact, the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest on the shoulder. The Ford continued traveling south on Us 421, coming to rest on Howards Creek Road. Estimated damages were $8,500 to the Chevrolet and $2,500 to the Ford. Icenhour was issued a citation for driving left of center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.