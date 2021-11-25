The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Nov. 15
A single-vehicle accident: occurred on Joe Shoemaker Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Honda, driven by Tiffany Hopper, was traveling south on Joe Shoemaker Road when a deer ran into the path and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the Honda was moved out of the roadway to the right shoulder by the driver. Estimated damages were #3,000 to the Honda.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at noon on Beaver Dam Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Jeep, driven by Kayla Parsons, was traveling north on Beaver Dam Road, when an unknown vehicle traveling south on Beaver Dam Road swerved into the northbound lane, causing her to swerve to the right to avoid a collision. The Jeep then traveled off the right side of the roadway into a gully where it came to rest. Estimated damages were $7,500 to the Jeep.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:39 a.m. on NC Hwy 105 Bypass near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Dodge, driven by Garrett Sutton, was traveling south on NC Hwy 105 Bypass and was stopped waiting to make a left turn onto Earl Lyons Rd. A 2005 Honda, driven by Caroline Tinnin, was traveling south on NC Hwy 105 Bypass, slowing down for the Dodge. Tinnin stated as she was approaching the Dodge, she looked down to adjust the heat and when she looked back forward, the Dodge struck the Honda in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved to the right shoulder by the drivers. Estimated damages were $500 to the Dodge and $150 to the Honda.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:22 a.m. on Willow Creek Circle near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Honda, driven by Elizabeth Vaughan, was parked at the Willowgreen Townhomes Parking Lot. A 2021 Toyota, was parked partially in the roadway on Willow Creek Circle. The Honda backed out of the parking space and backed into the front right corner of the Toyota. After impact, both vehicles were moved. Estimated damages were none to the Honda and $1,000 to the Toyota.
Nov. 16
A two vehicle accident: occurred at 8:08 a.m. on Eagle Drive near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Toyota, driven by Evelyn Austin, was traveling south on Eagle Drive. A United States Postal Service vehicle, driven by Michael Hodge, was traveling north on Eagle Drive. As the vehicles met in a curve, the USPS vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the Toyota. After impact, the Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in a ditch line. The USPS vehicle came to rest north from the area of impact in the northbound lane. Estimated damages were $3,500 to the Toyota and $900 to the USPS vehicle.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:26 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by Dakota Wellenstein, was traveling north on NC 105 and was stopped for traffic ahead. A 2013 Subaru, driven by Charles Wiseman, was traveling north on NC 105 approaching the Ford. The Subaru then failed to reduce speed and struck the Ford in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved to the right shoulder by the drivers. Estimated damages were $3,500 to the Ford and $6,500 to the Subaru. Wiseman was issued. a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Nov. 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:42 a.m. on US Hwy 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Ford, driven by Ricky Cleary, was backing east in the public vehicular area of Cove Creek Store, located at 1182 US Hwy 321. A 1978 Ford, driven by Edward Rigolo, was leaving a parked position in the public vehicular area of Cove Creek Store, traveling South. The 2017 Ford backed up and collided with the 1978 Ford. Both vehicles came to rest after impact. Estimated damages were $500 to each vehicle.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:49 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Subaru, driven by Darlene Deyton, was traveling South on NC 105 towing a trailer loaded with lumber. A 2002 Ford, driven by Travis Mitchell, was traveling North on NC 105. The Subaru’s trailer began swerving side to side causing the driver to lose control of the Subaru, which then crossed the centerline traveling into the northbound lanes of NC105. The trailer jackknifed in front of the Ford, causing it to collide head on with the trailer. After impact, the Subaru came to rest in the northbound lanes of NC 105, blocking the roadway. The Ford came to rest off the right side of the roadway facing east. Estimated damages were $10,000 to the Subaru, an $2,500 to the Ford. Mitchell was issued a violation for driving left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:52 a.m. on Old 421 S near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Toyota, driven by Donald Witherspoon, was traveling straight ahead east on Old 421 S. A 1996 Chevrolet, driven by James Dunn III, was attempting to make a left turn from Dick Watson Road onto Old 421 S. While attempting the left turn, the Chevrolet traveled into the path of the Toyota causing the vehicles to collide. After impact, the Toyota continued traveling forward coming to rest in the westbound lane of Old 421 S, Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway traveling through a fence whee it came to rest. Estimated damages were $20,000 to the Toyota and $3,500 to the Chevrolet. Dunn was issued a citation for yield violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:08 a.m. on Landfill Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Ford, driven by Ellen Watson, was traveling north on Landfill Road when a deer ran into the path of and struck the vehicle. After impact, the vehicle was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Ford.
Nov. 18
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:51 p.m. on Old 421 S. near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Dodge, driven by Logan Brown, and a 2021 Honda, driven by Haleigh Waterman, were traveling west on Old 421 S. The Honda was stopped in the travel lane for the stoplight. The Dodge failed to see before starting that such movement could be done safely. The Dodge collided with the Honda. Both vehicles were removed from the roadway prior to Highway Patrol’s arrival. Brown was issued a citation for Unsafe Movement. Estimated damages were none to the Dodge and $1,000 to the Honda.
A two vehicle accident: occurred at 8:07 am on 294 Spicewood Dr. near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 BMW was unoccupied and parked facing west in the driveway of 294 Spicewood Dr. A 2011 Subaru, driven by Stephen Troisi, backed east in the driveway and collided with the BMW. After the collision both vehicles came to rest in the public vehicular area. Estimated damages were $500 to the Subaru.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:51 p.m. on Old 421 S near Boone. According to the wreck-report, a 2008 Dodge, driven by Logan Brown, and a 2021 Honda, driven by Haleigh Waterman, were traveling west on Old 421 S. The Honda was stopped in the travel lane for the stop light. The Dodge failed to see before starting that such a movement could be done safely. The Dodge collided with the Honda. Both vehicles were removed from the roadway prior to Highway Patrol’s arrival. Estimated damages were none to the dodge and $1,000 to the Honda. Brown was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
Nov. 19
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:45 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report a 2012 Toyota, driven by Wanda Councill, and a 2019 Honda, driven by Chynna Isaacs, were traveling west on US 421. The Honda stopped in the roadway for traffic ahead. The Toyota failed to reduce speed and collided with the Honda. Bothe vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $1,000 to each vehicle. Councill was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:28 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Toyota, driven by Baleigh Skelton, was traveling Southeast on US 421 when a deer entered the lane of travel. The Toyota collided with the deer and came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $900 to the Toyota.
