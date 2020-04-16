During this time of uncertainty and unprecedented collective caution, I am reminded of the victory that we have over the struggles and uncertainties of life when I read from the 31st chapter of Jeremiah. There, God promised his people the chance to bounce back from the defeat they had suffered as a nation. These words are just as true today as they were then.
”I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you. Again I will build you, and you shall be built, O virgin Israel! Again you shall adorn yourself with tambourines and shall go forth in the dance of the merrymakers. Again you shall plant vineyards on the mountains of Samaria; the planters shall plant and shall enjoy the fruit. For there shall be a day when watchmen will call in the hill country of Ephraim: ‘Arise, and let us go up to Zion, to the Lord our God,” (Jeremiah 31:3b-6).
We all face challenges of different types, some bigger than others. Some of you may feel like you’re losing the battle; others might feel like you’re losing the war. Whether your defeat is great or small, God has promised to turn your defeat into victory. He says ”I will build you up and you will be rebuilt.” I like the emphasis found in those words: When God rebuilds, you are rebuilt — totally and completely. When we are defeated, God can rebuild us.
In the last 20th century, evangelist Graham had more influence on American presidents than any other spiritual leader. He was a friend to our nation’s top executive for more than 50 years, and a close friend to several of them. On the first night of the Persian Gulf War, it was Graham whom President George H.W. Bush asked to be by his side, offering prayers and spiritual leadership during that time of crisis. If any man had the personal integrity and undeniable blessing of God on his life to offer this kind of leadership, it was Graham.
But there was once an occasion when Graham was told he’d never be invited to the White House. It was 1950 and he had managed to arrange an audience with president Harry Truman. Graham was America’s best-known evangelist even then. He had preached huge crusades in Los Angeles, Boston and a number of other cities. Truman gave Graham 20 minutes, and Graham showed up at the White House on July 14, 1950, wearing a pistachio-green suit, red socks, a hand-painted tie and white-buck shoes.
Graham met with Truman in the Oval Office. As his time came to an end, he asked the president if he could pray. Truman said “Yes,” and Billy Graham prayed for an additional five minutes.
As he left the Oval Office, reporters asked him all the details of the meeting, and Graham told them everything he said and everything Truman said. Then Graham and his evangelistic team re-enacted the Oval Office prayer on the White House lawn, while photographers snapped pictures.
Truman was annoyed, to say the least. He was annoyed at Graham’s questions. He was annoyed that Graham overstayed his allotted time and was annoyed that Graham had quoted the president without White House authorization. Truman was annoyed that this evangelist had tried to use the entire event for publicity, and he said that Graham would never be invited back.
Graham himself realized that he made some mistakes in this meeting, later referring to the incident as a “fiasco.” He realized he had the opportunity to be a spiritual influence for the most powerful man in the world, but instead of influencing him, he alienated him.
Many times, when you mess up in politics, you don’t often get a second chance. With God, however, you do. There is no defeat that he can’t turn to victory. Graham was able to rebuild trust with future political leaders, and ultimately became a trusted spiritual advisor to several presidents. But in his first attempt, he was defeated.
This week, you may feel like your defeats may threaten your career, your marriage, your family, your finances or your soul — but if the recently celebrated Easter season teaches us anything, it’s that God can turn any defeat to victory. If we place our faith in him, he will rebuild us and restore us.
