Why do people like the outdoors so much? What is the real lure of popular outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hiking? For many of us, the serenity of an outdoor experience offers precious, and in many cases, uninterrupted time to think through our problems — let our minds unwind, get caught up on prayers and simply listen to God.

The distractions of our busy lives that are often filled with chaos seem to vanish amidst the calmness of an outdoor environment. Scripture tells us that Christ spent many hours in quietness. His meditation time was special and allowed Him time and solitude to commune with His Heavenly Father.

