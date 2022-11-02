With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, I spent some time this week thinking back on the blessings God has given within my family and ministry during the past several years. In doing so, I was reminded of God’s faithfulness to another group almost 3,500 years ago.
With Moses as their leader, God had directed the Israelites to endure many hardships during their 40 years wandering in the desert. He regularly allowed opportunities for His chosen to prove their obedience and faith through the testing of their courage and commitment.
And like Moses, at times, we also get tired in the flesh and weak of heart. We grow weary when it comes to doing our jobs, serving in our churches, or the day-to-day rigors of everything it takes to get through each day. But the most demanding experiences in life often come from the battles we fight in winning souls for His Kingdom.
The Apostle Paul was accurate in Ephesians 6 – we are in a spiritual battle that requires preparation and perseverance, “Put on the full armor of God,” Paul said, ”so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
We regularly ask God, “What should we do about these attacks?” The answer is the same that He gave to his servant Moses.
“So Moses cried out to the Lord, saying, ‘What shall I do to this people? A little more and they will stone me.’ Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Pass before the people and take with you some of the elders of Israel; and take in your hand your staff with which you struck the Nile, and go. ‘Behold, I will stand before you there on the rock at Horeb; and you shall strike the rock, and water will come out of it, that the people may drink.’ And Moses did so in the sight of the elders of Israel.” (Exodus 17:4-6)
God wants His chosen to lead others into the battle. He will prepare us and provide the resources necessary to be successful. Our responsibility is obedience to His calling.
Scripture goes on to tell us that, “He (Moses) named the place Massah and Meribah because of the quarrel of the sons of Israel, and because they tested the Lord, saying, ‘Is the Lord among us, or not?’ Then Amalek came and fought against Israel at Rephidim. So Moses said to Joshua, ‘Choose men for us and go out, fight against Amalek. Tomorrow I will station myself on the top of the hill with the staff of God in my hand.’ Joshua did as Moses told him, and fought against Amalek; and Moses, Aaron, and Hur went up to the top of the hill. So it came about when Moses held his hand up, that Israel prevailed, and when he let his hand down, Amalek prevailed.
But Moses’ hands were heavy. Then they took a stone and put it under him, and he sat on it; and Aaron and Hur supported his hands, one on one side and one on the other. Thus his hands were steady until the sun set. So Joshua overwhelmed Amalek and his people with the edge of the sword. Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Write this in a book as a memorial and recite it to Joshua, that I will utterly blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven.’ Moses built an altar and named it The Lord is My Banner; and he said, ‘The Lord has sworn; the Lord will have war against Amalek from generation to generation.’” (Exodus 17:7-16)
This week, remember, that when you’re in the midst of the battle, you will feel fatigue. But also consider and remember that God has placed people like Aaron and Hur into our lives in order to uphold us during those troubled times, lending support in times we need it most.
