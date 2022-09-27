As believers, we know that life is made up of a series of struggles and challenges, all of which help us develop character, patience, and obedience. The New Testament writer James shares as much, stating, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Perseverance must finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” (James 1:2–4)

Another New Testament writer to understand and communicate this truth is the apostle Paul. His life is a testimony to the strength and character that emerges from trials and tribulation. So, if we know struggles are essential to spiritual maturity, why do we do everything we can to avoid pain, and why do we try to rob others of the opportunity to grow by “rescuing” them?

