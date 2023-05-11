Author Gary Richmond tells a story of his time working in your younger years at an area zoo.
“The zoo where I worked had a 13-foot giant that to me seemed to be the embodiment of evil. He had a scar over his left eye that made him look mean and, more significantly, kept him from shedding his skin in a normal fashion. At least twice a year we would get the dreaded phone call from the reptile house: ‘The king cobra shed his skin last week, but the eye cap didn’t come off. Looks infected. Suppose you and the doc could come down and clean it?’
“A snake’s skin includes a clear scale over the eye to protect it from sand and foreign objects. Snakes have no eyelids, so they have no way to blink for protection. Since the snake’s scar prevented a normal shed, the eye cap needed to be surgically removed.
“Only two people at the zoo could take responsibility for grabbing the more deadly snakes, and this was the most deadly. (This snake’s venom glands contain enough poison to kill one thousand adults.)
“The next day the curator of reptiles was assigned to grab the head. Two reptile keepers were to steady the body. When the snake was subdued, the veterinarian would begin the delicate surgery. His arena kept him inches from a lethal injection. My job was to furnish scalpel, sponge, hemostat, and anything else to expedite the procedure.
“The five of us carefully took our positions: the two keepers on either side of the large cage door, the curator in front of the door, about six feet away. The vet and I stood on either side of the curator, about 10 feet from the door. The keepers’ only defense was sheer bird nets with two-foot handles.
“With a nod of his head, the curator signaled for the door to be opened. Seconds later the king cobra appeared. As soon as he saw us, he stopped, spread his cape, and raised to full stature. The cage was two feet off the ground, so we were all looking at him at eye level.
“The cobra was trembling with excitement as he, in turn, stared at each of his five enemies. He seemed to be choosing who would be his prey. The curator was chosen, and with shocking quickness the snake lunged forward, hissing and growling with malevolent rage. With lightning speed, the skilled keepers placed the sheer nets over the snake’s head. And as he pushed to get through, the curator firmly grasped his neck just behind his venom sacs. The keepers grabbed the writhing body, then the curator nodded and said, ‘Let’s get this over with.’
“The pressure was incredible. The vet’s hands were trembling and beads of sweat began to run down the curator’s forehead.
“The curator turned to me and said, ‘Do you have any cuts or scratches on your hands?’ I looked and said, ‘No.’ ‘Get a wad of paper towels, quick,’ he followed in a strained voice. I did so, ‘Now, put it in the cobra’s mouth.’
“The king watched the paper towels as they were carefully positioned to allow him to bite them. He bit down violently and began to chew. The towels became yellow with venom until they began to drip.
“The curator continued, ‘Did you know that several elephants die every year from king cobra bites? A man could never survive a bite from a full load of venom. That’s why I’m having you drain his venom sacs. My hands are sweaty and my fingers are cramping. When I let him go, it may not be quick enough. More people are bitten trying to let go of snakes than when they grab them. You get weak quick!’”
It’s easy to see parallels that this story convey, specifically how in our lives it can be so simple to grab some things, while difficult to let them go. It would do us well to think twice before grabbing some things that this life affords, things like smothering debt, vengeance, lying, adultery, drugs, alcohol or other addictions, unfaithfulness and more. Each of these in their own way are serpents that offer nothing more than to drain our strength.
Scripture teaches us that there is something that we are able to grab hold of and that we would do well to never let go. The Psalmist enlightens us on what that thing is in Psalm 18, where in verse 1 and following we read, ”I love you, Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. I called to the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and I have been saved from my enemies,” (Psalm 18:1-5).
This week, take hold of that which is an anchor and stronghold of deliverance rather than a venomous enemy that seeks to only kill and destroy.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.