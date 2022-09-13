Fear and uncertainty cloud our focus and hope. What seemed so routine just a few short years ago prior to a global pandemic may be a welcome experience for those of us wondering if today’s shopping or trip to the post office or a community outing could thrust us into a life-changing situation.
As I reflect on the change and the struggles that so many of us have experienced the past two and a half years, I think back to a session of a conference I attended, where I heard a story about a talented musician that may provide some light and insight into the day-to-day experiences of our lives.
The story was told about the great violinist Niccolo Paganini, who was performing with a full orchestra one evening before a packed concert hall. As he started to play the final piece, one of the strings on his four-stringed violin snapped. In his genius, Paganini was able to continue playing the piece on the remaining three strings.
A short time later, a second string snapped. Undaunted, Paganini continued to play the concerto on the remaining two strings. And then, yep, you guessed it, a third string snapped, but still Paganini continued. The maestro finished the piece, note for note, with one string on his violin. When the performance was over, the crowd rose in thunderous applause.
Paganini, in a stroke of humility (or perhaps lack thereof), raised his violin and boldly proclaimed, “Paganini and one string!” He gave the conductor a nod, and the orchestra began to play, and he performed his encore, note for note, with the one single string remaining on his violin.
Maybe you’ve been feeling like you’re playing the last string of the instrument, as bad beat after bad beat has made it seem like you’re trying to get through each day with an arm tied behind your back. If you haven’t felt that downtrodden, be thankful. But for many others with hard times — like a marriage may be down to one string, or your financial future is down to one string, or your hope is down to that single string — you know you’re not the improvising wizard like Paganini.
Here’s the good news, though. One string is enough.
God’s love is truly amazing. His mercy is plentiful, His blessings and provision that great and His power that invincible. His love is that unstoppable and His grace is enough.
This week, if you feel like one string is all you have left, and maybe it’s about to snap, let me encourage you to take a moment to stop and let God do in your life what only He can do. Trust the Maestro.
