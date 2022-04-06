Recently in a message during Sunday morning worship service, I shared an anecdote regarding a monastery located deep in the woods. The monks at this remote location followed a rigid vow of silence. Their vow could only be broken once a year — on Christmas — by one monk. That monk could speak only one sentence.
One Christmas, Brother Thomas had his turn to speak and said, “I love the delightful mashed potatoes we have every year with the Christmas roast!” Then he sat down. Silence ensued for 365 days. The next Christmas, Brother Michael got his turn and said, “I think the mashed potatoes are lumpy, and I truly despise them!” Once again, silence ensued for 365 days.
The following Christmas, Brother Paul rose and said, “I am fed up with this constant bickering!”
Although I shared the story to help illustrate principles of handling conflict, there is also an obvious application to silence as well. We have all experienced times when, as I have been told a time or two, that our “mouth is going to get you in trouble.” Sometimes it’s better that words be left unsaid than to voice words that serve to tear down rather than build up.
In support of this idea, I encountered a pair of Aesop’s Fables that illustrate this concept in vivid detail. The first fable concerned a turtle who envied the ducks who swam in the pond where he lived. As he listened to them describe the wonders of the world they had seen, he was filled with a great desire to travel. But being a turtle, he was unable to travel far. Finally two ducks offered to help him. One of the ducks said, “We will each hold an end of a stick in our mouths. You hold the stick in the middle in your mouth, and we will carry you through the air so that you can see what we see when we fly. But be quiet, or you will be sorry.”
How often do we experience that “being sorry” result because of a decision to say something we shouldn’t have?
The second fable involved a donkey who was walking through the woods finds the skin of a lion. Hunters had killed the lion and left the skin to dry in the sun. The donkey put on the lion’s skin and was delighted to discover that all the other animals were terrified of him and ran away when he appeared. Rejoicing in his newfound respect, the donkey brayed his happiness—only to give himself away by his voice. The moral of the fable was clear: fine clothes may disguise, but silly words will disclose a fool.
When it comes to a choice to speak or be silent, it’s a good idea that we keep in mind the scripture from the Gospel of Luke that, ”The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45, ESV).
Our words are often manifestations of the condition of our heart. There are times that our words edify, but there are also occasions where those words prove hurtful to others. If the words of our mouths flow from the abundance of our hearts, then the desires of our heart should be oriented toward Christ.
There are times that the Bible instructs that we should speak up when it comes to lifting up others or providing instruction or even gentle correction as a brother or sister in Christ, but there are also times when silence is our best method of interaction.
In John 15, Jesus explains how our capacity to bear good fruit as branches is directly related to our connection with Him as the Vine. “I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing,” (John 15:5). As James expressed, in the same way that a salt pond cannot produce fresh water (James 3:12), a heart filled with mixed affections or selfishness or judgment has a hard time producing Godly, edifying speech. Spoken more plainly, when we allow garbage into our lives, it’s likely that we’ll find that garbage will manifest itself out of our lives, known in many circles as the principle of G.I.G.O. (Garbage In, Garbage Out).
This week, let’s recognize that silence can be healthy in the light of our speech and spirit, and that the “stuff” absorbed by our mind and spirit goes a long way in determining what steers the rudder of our tongue and speech, again proving true the old adage that “it’s better to be silent and considered a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.