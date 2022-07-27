I willlie down and sleep in peace, for you alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety. PSALM 4:8 (NIV)
Many Americans install alarms in their homes and cars so that their possessions are protected against intruders. We purchase firearms and take courses to help equip us with the skills necessary for personal protection. What money we have is placed in banks and security vaults so it can’t be taken. Some of us have financial advisors to make sure our limited funds are wisely invested.
With all our security systems, yearly physicals, savings accounts and pension plans, the only real peace we can find comes from knowing that we will never face life alone. Security is important, but true security is really only found in the presence of God.
The psalmist, David, understood this. As a little boy watching over his flock, he had his sling. As a soldier he carried a sword, and as a general he had his army and companions who surrounded him. As a king David had his guards and cupbearers to protect him, while as a father he had a family around him. David knew, however, that the only true peace came from knowing the love and comfort of God.
In today’s climate and culture, loneliness and despair are unwelcome companions for too many people struggling with life. Some feel the isolation once experienced by King David, who wrote, “Look to my right and see; no one is concerned for me. I have no refuge; no one cares for my life,” (Psalm 142:4 NIV).
God’s Word offers encouragement and assurances to us that we have security in our Father. You see, our security is guaranteed by the presence of the Holy Spirit. The apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth, ”Now it is God who makes both us and you stand firm in Christ. He anointed us and set his seal of ownership on us and put his Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come,” (2 Corinthians 1:21–22 NIV).
Additionally, our security is guaranteed by Christ’s intercession. Paul shared to the Roman church, “Who is he that condemns? Christ Jesus, who died — more than that, who was raised to life — is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? As it is written: ‘For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.’ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord,” (Romans 8:34–39 NIV).
We are also reminded that our security is guaranteed by God’s power. In the brief book of Jude, we are told “To him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy...“ (Jude 24 NIV).
Although God provides us with ultimate security, our security comes from unity and friendships. “In Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.” (Romans 12:5 NIV), while Hebrews 10:24–25 urges us, “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Dayapproaching.”
This week, take heart in knowing that we serve a God who is faithful, who keeps us secure and whose love is everlasting.
