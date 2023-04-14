When I was a child growing up, some of my most vivid memories I have of my dad involved the outdoors. Overnight or weekend visits to camp and fishing at Watauga Lake were a common occurrence during the summer months. Whether it was from the shore or on a boat, my father enjoyed sharing time together trying to hook trout, bass, or whatever fish may be biting in the lake.

I admit that I never enjoyed fishing as much as my dad, and over time I’ve come to realize some of the reasoning why that is the case. My dad somehow seemed to know what was the best bait to use to catch particular fish, while I just wondered why fish had to enjoy wiggly and gross worms as bait instead of something like a bit of cheese or a pellet of corn.

