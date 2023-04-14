When I was a child growing up, some of my most vivid memories I have of my dad involved the outdoors. Overnight or weekend visits to camp and fishing at Watauga Lake were a common occurrence during the summer months. Whether it was from the shore or on a boat, my father enjoyed sharing time together trying to hook trout, bass, or whatever fish may be biting in the lake.
I admit that I never enjoyed fishing as much as my dad, and over time I’ve come to realize some of the reasoning why that is the case. My dad somehow seemed to know what was the best bait to use to catch particular fish, while I just wondered why fish had to enjoy wiggly and gross worms as bait instead of something like a bit of cheese or a pellet of corn.
More significantly, however, my dad was never someone who got in a hurry to do much of anything. He raised a garden, grew tomatoes and other plants in his greenhouse, he fished, tended to cattle and other farm animals, and he never rushed to do whatever the particular job called for, making sure that each task was done correctly rather than done with haste.
When it specifically came to fishing, my father displayed the patience of Job, as it were, not minding if the fish bit on his lure every 10 minutes, or it happened every hour or two, or even if they bit at all. The act of enjoying nature and casting the line (as well as his admitted enjoyment of consuming the occasional alcoholic beverage or two at the time) trumped attempting to make time pass by more quickly.
As a kid, I learned that the most common disciplines when it came to doing most any outdoor task is patience. Patience is key to mastering any activity if you want to do it well. Whether you are casting a line in your favorite fishing hole, or weeding a row of growing potatoes, or sitting on a cold morning in a tree stand waiting for a deer or other game to pass by, it is critical to practice a great deal of patience if you hope to be successful. A frantic or hurried approach to these activities or (as my dad used to correct me about repeatedly on the lakeshore) making too much noise to rush the fish, will only rush the target away and leaves a fisherman or outdoorsman empty handed.
In our fast-paced, microwave-minded society of “I want it, and I want it now,” it’s refreshing when we’re forced to take life at God’s pace rather than ours. Fish in the lake and wildlife in the mountains don’t worry about the diseases and emotions associated with stress. Undisturbed, they are rarely hurried or anxious.
When looked at in comparison to our Christian walk, whether it’s being successful in the great outdoors or in life, it is required that we must slow our pace down and listen to God. God’s plan for all His creation is one of balance and order. It is difficult for us to listen to God through the noise and competition of technology, the media and an over-committed schedule. I’ve learned how much of a necessity it is to seek those special quiet times of communication and fellowship with the Lord; times to recreate, reflect, rest and restore.
I believe the reason my dad loved the outdoors as much as he did was because he enjoyed the wonderful tranquility the outdoors provides. Through the rustling of the trees, chirping of the birds, and gentle movements of the water, we can hear God’s quiet, still voice.
I am continually amazed that during Christ’s three and a half years of ministry, He was never in a hurry or a rush. He was always able to achieve that perfect model of “balance.” In the Gospels, we read that Jesus often took time to get away from the crowd to be alone with His Father. In Luke 5:16, we read, “But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed.”
Jesus lived in constant communion with the Father, and if Jesus, the Son of God, needed that level of connection with the Father, how much more do we need fellowship with Him? Jesus still bids us, “Come away by yourself to a lonely place and rest a while.” (Mark 6:31)
So often we cram in a quick shot of prayer up to God in haste on our way to another meeting or at mealtime. I’m as guilty as the next person for neglecting to spend the time alone with the Lord that I truly need. But during those times when I’m finding that time of tranquility, maybe alone on an ocean shore with only the sound of crashing waves and chirping seagulls, I’ve had some deep, meaningful times with my Lord.
This week, let me encourage you to follow Jesus’ example and withdraw to “lonely places often to pray.”
