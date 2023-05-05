Over the past several months, I’ve been reminded that I’m not the proverbial spring chicken that I used to be.
I’ve written previously in this space about having to undergo a bone and toe amputation in December following a more-than-three-year battle with a diabetic ulcer on my foot. I praise God that after a month or so of recovery, I was able to experience full healing and medical release from that process.
However, another incident on March 29 was a sudden reminder that I ain’t as young as I once was. Following an overnight rain, temperatures had lowered to the approximate freezing mark outside (34 degrees, to be exact). I was leaving from my front porch for the office when, as I stepped onto a stair that appeared to be only wet, I discovered the hard way that what appeared only wet was instead black ice. I completely lost my footing and fell completely off the porch, landing as gracefully on my back (and a stepping stone) as I could.
I felt some pain from the impact, but rose to me feet, brushed myself off and went on about my business. Unfortunately, by around lunchtime my tailbone area was throbbing so painfully that I had to wave a white flag and return home to convalesce.
The days that followed were filled with constant tailbone pain. Following no relief and a walk-in clinic visit a couple of days later, x-rays revealed a fracture of the tailbone. Inability to sit for any period of time, and shooting pain any time I moved from sitting to standing relegated me to another period of inactivity. An orthopedic visit a short time later confirmed the initial diagnosis, and thankfully no surgery was needed, as the injury was said to persist for at least 6 to 8 weeks.
As I compose this text it has been exactly one month since my tumble. Though there has been a marginal amount of healing, I still have to sit on a memory foam pad to help alleviate pain, and transitioning to standing is still a dicey proposition when it comes to discomfort.
As I share my ups and downs with readers (literally, in this case) it occurred to me how there are a couple of different ways to digest the information.
Many younger people than I (think 40 and younger) might think: “Wow! That sounds like a feeble old man!” while others, more my contemporary or older, might say with a sense of futility, “Welcome to the ‘Growing Old Hurts’ Club, where we take lots of medications and sit around swapping stories about what ails us,” a group who sees growing old as the inevitable bummer of life.
My recent travails have provided to me a realization that in our culture, while become a little more prone to injury can be a product of aging, one of worst prospects of getting older is becoming invisible. By “invisible” I mean that in many segments of society older people don’t seem to matter. Others don’t seem to notice them. Their ideas and views no longer carry weight. In many circles today, we don’t see the elderly as the building blocks and key contributors of a church, a business, or even a family. Instead, we tend to feel sorry for them. They’re consigned to a soft chair in the corner.
Though I’m not quite old enough that I see retirement sneaking up on the horizon, I do have other plans for growing old when I do. I want to grow old like Caleb.
If you remember in God’s Word, only Caleb and Joshua had a vision and faith for what God wanted Israel to do: to go in and take the promised land of Canaan. Sadly, because they were in the minority, the majority overruled them, and so, along with the entire vast company of Israel, Caleb and Joshua had to wander in the wilderness for 40 years—because of someone else’s sin and lack of faith!
But Joshua and Caleb didn’t let that minor 40-year setback change their view of God or of themselves. Pay attention to Caleb’s testimony at the age of 85:
”Now then, just as the Lord promised, he has kept me alive for forty-five years since the time he said this to Moses, while Israel moved about in the wilderness. So here I am today, eighty-five years old! I am still as strong today as the day Moses sent me out; I’m just as vigorous to go out to battle now as I was then. Now give me this hill country that the LORD promised me that day. You yourself heard then that the Anakites were there and their cities were large and fortified, but the Lord helping me, I will drive them out just as he said.” (Joshua 14:10-12)
Wow! No soft chair in the corner for Caleb! By Caleb’s own admission, God did this for him.
Following Jesus and trusting God doesn’t guarantee long life and robust health, but it does guarantee a life worth living, a life of meaning and purpose, a life devoted to serving Christ and others. That’s why I want to grow old like Caleb!
This week, let’s seek to age not only gracefully, but with purpose and ambition like Caleb, with our eyes fixed on the Father while also attentive to the those around us.
