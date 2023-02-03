Growing up in this region of Appalachia, there are many common idioms that I’ve heard growing up and in my adult life that people from the area are able to identify with. When eating a delicious meal, I’ve heard it said that the food causes “the tongue to slap the brain” because it’s so good. When someone complicates something that is otherwise simple, the phrase “reaching around your back to scratch your elbow” comes to mind. I’ve been known to respond to people asking how I am doing by telling them “I’m finer than frog hair split four ways.”

Another saying, “a fly in the ointment” is an English idiom that expresses something greater than what is actually said. It’s figurative, not literal. It speaks to a problem, issue or irritant that ruins something that would have been special, great, or important. While this idiom was probably used more by past generations, it is still found in books, movies and everyday conversation. What some folks don’t know is that it ordinated from the Bible.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.