This week, we have turned the page on 2022 and look ahead to another new year. We wonder what the next 365 days will hold, and we set ourselves to commitments that we hope that we can live up to.
Oprah Winfrey once made the bold statement, “Cheers to a new year and another chance to get it right.” There is something wonderful about January 1, truly a special magic in new beginnings. The feeling of a fresh start. The anticipation of what lies ahead.
The new year is a time of resolution, of declaration and decision making. We also receive a lot of advice from various sources about our chance to get it right and how to go about doing it. In that spirit, I thought it appropriate to share what I resolved as 10 tips that hopefully can help you (and I) make 2023 our best year ever.
1. Begin with God.
Author Rudyard Kipling once wrote, “Nothing is ever settled until it is settled right,” But I would add, “Nothing is settled right until you’re right with God.”
Never forget that every good and perfect gift that you enjoy comes because of God’s graciousness (James 1:17). Don’t leave God out of your proposals for the new year. Make all your plans with the contingency of, “if it is the Lord’s will,” (James 4:13-15).
Furthermore, if there’s something amiss in your life, get it right. Whatever it takes, get right with God.
2. Be Principle Driven.
I read this wee that it has been observed that New Year’s resolutions last about seven days. I’ve also read that for something to become a daily habit in our lives, it takes at least 21 days for the habit to “take root,” so to speak, which means that often by February those resolutions are a distant memory. Writer and author Leonard Sweet suggested that we first define our core values. Know what’s important to you, what’s the center of your life, and be driven by your principles.
3. Live Intentionally.
Poet Samuel Johnson supposedly once quipped that “Hell is paved with good intentions.” There’s a difference between desire and action, between wishing and purposing, and saying “I did” instead of “I should.”
Leadership advisor and author John Maxwell has written an entire book on intentional living. He says “Good intentions are enough. We must build the bridge between knowing and doing.” Management consultant Curt Kampmeier was right when he said, “If you’re going to grow, you have to be intentional.”
4. Set Some Goals.
Business magnate Andrew Carnegie said, “If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy and inspires your hopes,” Might I add also to be sure your goals are based on your core values. Set goals for each area of your life, whether spiritually, physically or financially, as well as family goals.
5. Value Time.
“Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time, for that’s the stuff life is made of,” counseled Benjamin Franklin. The apostle Paul in Ephesians tells us, “make the best use of your time because the days are evil,” (Ephesians 5:16).
There’s an old adage that says, “time waits for no one.” The older I get, the more I’m reminded of the importance and value of time. Don’t just spend your time, invest it in people, in experiences and opportunities that reap dividends in this life and the life to come.
6. Put Others First.
Selfishness is a sin, and self-centeredness may be at the root of many of our personal problems. Jesus’ timeless advice was, “treat other people the way you want to be treated,” (Matthew 7:12), which will go a long way toward putting others first.
7. Forget the Past.
Learn from the past, but don’t live in the past. Whatever failures, shortcomings, blunders and mistakes you made in 2022 cannot be changed. Your 2023 will be better if, like Paul, you are willing to forget those things which are behind you. (Philippians 3:13)
8. Embrace Change
The ancient Heraclitus observed, “The only constant in life is change.” That was true 2,500 years ago, and it’s still true today. I know that many of us are creatures of habit, but in the coming year, try to welcome change. Embrace it and facilitate it in your life. Remember that all growth involves change.
Additionally, instead of worrying about changing the world or about others changing, take into consideration the words of Gandhi to “be the change you wish to see in the world.”
9. Be Urgent.
The year 2023 will be filled with many opportunities to do good. Take advantage of them. Seize them and don’t procrastinate. Take action and live with a sense of urgency.
10. Press Forward.
Success in every aspect and endeavor of our lives requires persistence. I encourage you to keep going.
One of my favorite Bible verses imbibes this principle and offers this encouragement, found in Paul’s letter to the church at Corinth, when he wrote, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord,” (1 Cor. 15:58).
We can make 2023 a great year, and our best year ever. In the words of George Eliot, “It’s never too late to be what you might have been.”
Happy New Year, and may our God richly bless you.
