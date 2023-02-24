Over my years of covering sports and watching games, I’ve seen a lot of teams and a lot of quarterbacks. A player’s ability to “scan the opponent’s defense” is a critical element in play selection and execution. Many very athletic quarterbacks have been rendered “functionally nearsighted” when it comes to seeing potential opportunities or problems on the playing field.

The diagnosis of nearsightedness, otherwise known as myopia, causes people’s eyes to focus the parallel rays of light in front of the retina. They can clearly see things right in front of them, but the farther out they look, the more out-of-focus objects become. With this condition comes a selectivity of vision that doesn’t always consider the things that can bring about harm to a person – like a blitzing safety with fire in his eyes.

