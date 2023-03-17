Anyone who is even casually acquainted with professional football has no doubt witnessed all the ways teams celebrate a touchdown. Sometimes the entire offensive line performs a carefully choreographed routine around the player scoring the touchdown. The more flamboyant receivers or running backs may simply perform a signature jig or dance.
For every offensive celebration, however, there is a depiction of disappointment from the defensive team—often full of blame and finger-pointing, with emotions ranging from frustration to outright anger. Maybe they’re embarrassed, but they’ve sure got lots of excuses for what went wrong: somebody called the wrong play, somebody missed a critical block or tackle, there was an overlooked assignment, or a defensive player was simply physically overmatched by his opponent across the line of scrimmage. Sometimes players hang their heads and walking dejectedly off the field. Sometimes they’re a little more animated and throw equipment or kick water coolers. Some literally point the blame at someone else.
While we should be slow to point the finger of blame at others and quick to examine our own hearts and behaviors, this sort of “showcasing” confession is embarrassing. True confession eliminates the whole blame game. Confession is the first step in defeating sin and eliminating blame. Sometimes the hardest part of dealing with a problem is saying “My bad,” admitting that we actually have the problem.
Much like some of those distraught pro football stars, many times we want to deny our own responsibility for our failings. We want to shift the blame over to our parents, to the culture, to a lack of a proper education, or sometimes we even blame God—that He’s somehow just against us. But Jesus urges you and I to take a second look when we’re ready to point the finger at somebody (or something) else: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3).
Confession is simply agreeing with God about our sin. It affirms that God is just when He deals with our sins. By confessing we realign ourselves with God’s purposes and our joy is restored. Ongoing confession of sin to God is needed and characterizes a follower of Jesus. As Christians, we are also to confess our sins to one another so that we can pray for each other.
Throughout God’s Word, we encounter His people recognizing the importance of confession. King David acknowledged to Nathan the prophet, and then to God, “I have sinned against the Lord,” (2 Samuel 12:13). When the prophet Isaiah saw the holiness of God he declared, “Woe to me! I am ruined! I am a man of unclean lips, and I live among a people of unclean lips,” (Isaiah 6:5). Daniel confessed his sins and the sins of his people (Daniel 9:20). True confession takes honesty and humility, but it sure beats the “Blame Game” for grace and healing.
This week, let’s make a more concerted effort in taking ownership in admitting our shortcomings, then work to turn those areas of weakness into strengths in our walk with God.
