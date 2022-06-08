In December 1958, the powerful New York Giants clashed with the Baltimore Colts and a young quarterback named Johnny Unitas, pushing the game into the NFL’s first-ever overtime. The game is remembered as one for the ages and has stood the test of time as one of the greatest games in the league’s history.
Ironically, Johnny U. had been cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1955, because he was “too small and too slow.” Eventually the Colts offered him a tryout and the club signed the skinny rookie for a backup quarterback position. When the starting quarterback broke his knee during the fourth game of the 1956 season, the door opened for Unitas to step in and do his thing.
Unitas went on to set many team records in the following years, including throwing at least one touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games, setting a record that held for 52 years! Unitas would complete an 18-season career in 1973 that included being named to the Pro Bowl 10 times, being named All-Pro five times, league Most Valuable Player three times, four-time league champion, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. In this championship game of 1958, however, before a roaring crowd of more than 64,000 in Yankee Stadium on that cold December afternoon, a young Unitas proved himself as he led the Colts to a thrilling “come from behind” victory, 23 to 17.
The ebb and flow of the game kept the fans on the edge of their seats the entire game. It seemed like that finicky invisible player called “Uncle Mo’,” also referred to as momentum, couldn’t seem to pick a favorite team. The game put the league on the map at a pivotal time before a nationwide audience.
Most coaches will tell you that embracing momentum can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Many things build momentum during a game, whether it’s a ball bouncing your way, a marquee player making a spectacular play, or a little-known player stepping up and playing the game of his life. When the spectacular happens play after play, team excitement builds and confidence soars. Hearts pound and players play with more enthusiasm and abandonment.
Similarly, the Holy Spirit empowers a Christian. Through the Spirit, God gives believers all the spiritual power they will ever need to live a victorious Christian life. When the Spirit enters the life of a new believer, new strength, courage and godly wisdom are available, allowing that person to serve others, grow in the knowledge of God and boldly speak truth.
The Apostle Paul encouraged believers to lean on the resources and power of the Holy Spirit. We know from Scripture that Paul was regularly challenged physically, emotionally and spiritually, yet he drew strength and momentum, as well as peace and comfort, from this invisible player of holy momentum. He wrote, “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not despairing; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4:8–9)
Like “Uncle Mo,” the Holy Spirit can empower us and give us the victory, whether that be victory over fear, frustrations, failures, threats, temptations, or even illness. Unlike Uncle Mo, however, whether you’re a super star player or a skinny rookie, God’s Comforter remains faithful and constant, true to the end.
