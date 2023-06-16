In the wee hours of June 3, 1980, National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski was jolted awake by a phone call from his military assistant, William Odom, who told him Russia had just launched 220 nuclear missiles toward the United States. The incoming Soviet missiles were thirty minutes from impact. Brzezinski knew President Jimmy Carter had between three and seven minutes to order a retaliatory strike. He asked Odom to confirm the report and call back at once. As Brzezinski fought to calm his nerves, Odom called again. It wasn’t 220 missiles, he said, but 2,200. It was a doomsday Soviet attack on America.

Brzezinski sat there, stunned, alone, in the middle of the night, his hand on the phone to call the President. He did not even awaken his wife, he later said, reckoning they would all be dead in half an hour. He thought it best if she died sleeping.

