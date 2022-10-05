When I was young, I once had the notion to try shooting a bow and arrow, with the goal of becoming an expert marksman when it came to target shooting. I remember setting up everything from cans to bullseyes in my backyard and taking aim.

One time, I was target shooting with someone older who had vast more experience using a bow and arrow as I. I recall that I was proud of how consistent I was at hitting a target bullseye time after time from about 20 yards away. Then, to my dismay, upon taking aim at targets at greater than 40 yards I recall being consistently inconsistent, often errant in my shots while rarely hitting the target box itself, much less the bull’s eye. I tried to compensate for my shots veering off by correcting sights, but then shots whizzed in the opposite direction with the same inaccuracy.

