With so much chaos and commotion around us we can easily get distracted or sidetracked from God’s purpose for our lives. Unless you live in a cave or on a mountaintop away from all cultural influences, the peace and tranquility that allow us to better focus are often elusive. The idea that we can be distracted, diverted or deterred from God’s best for our lives should weigh heavy on our hearts when we take His Word seriously.
One of my favorite teachings Jesus gave His disciples is about keeping focused on Him in times when trials threaten to capture our minds. In Matthew 14 we read about the disciples having a tough night while on a fishing expedition. The wind and waves had carried them many yards from shore and the chill of the early morning hours was setting in. The “fourth watch” was from 3 to 6 a.m., when exhaustion can hang heavy. Deprived of sleep, the imagination wanders and fear can heighten even the most experienced of fishermen.
There were no comforting shoreline beacons in sight, no lighted compasses aboard the old wooden boat. The hostile sea worked against any good fishing strategies. These tired fishermen were scared and disappointed. “Whose idea was this? Why didn’t we stick with Jesus?" Their desperation drew them into childish accusations.
At this point of their greatest concern, they saw Jesus.
“Jesus went out to them, walking on the water. When the disciples saw Him walking on the lake, they were terrified. ‘It’s a ghost,’ they said, and cried out in fear. But Jesus immediately said to them: ‘Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid,’” (Matt. 14:25-27).
In the original Greek, the word for “ghost” is really “phantasm or phantom.” Our understanding of “fantastic” comes from this word. The disciples thought they were seeing a ghost or spirit, not the God-man Jesus. Jesus calmed the situation by announcing that it was He.
Peter was so impressed with this miracle (and the miracles he had already witnessed) that his immediate response was “Lord, if it’s really you, call me to come out to you on the water.” Peter wanted to step out with faith, and he had to be with Jesus. Often, we too want to undertake the works God is leading us to without first getting ourselves spiritually ready.
Peter fixed his gaze upon the Lord and stepped onto the water. Peter didn’t walk around the boat or head off to a better fishing hole. Instead, he came to Jesus. “Come,” Jesus said. Then Peter got out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus (v. 29).
What happened to Peter then is the same thing that happens to all of us when we take our gaze off the Master – we sink. “But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, Lord, save me!” (v. 30)
How quickly Peter asked for help! He didn’t wait until he was five fathoms deep to call for help. He knew that he had broken fellowship with Jesus when his gaze became fixated on the wind.
Aren’t we glad we have a merciful God? “Immediately Jesus reached out His hand and caught him. ‘You of little faith,’ He said, 'Why did you doubt?'” (Matt. 14:31) He is there always. As the Psalmist testifies, “He sends from heaven and saves me, rebuking those who hotly pursue me; God sends His love and His faithfulness,” (Psalms 57:3).
Peter had his gaze on Jesus. We define “gaze” as a look that is penetrating to the heart–looking inward – a concentrated focus. Peter had that look to Jesus. He was saved and aware that Jesus not only saved him but calmed the waters of the sea. He realized that mere man could not have done this.
“And when they climbed into the boat, the wind died down. Then those who were in the boat worshipped Him, saying, Truly, you are the Son of God.” (Matt. 14:32-33)
In life, we will find continual challenges in our work environments, recreational endeavors and family life. The daily events that enter life continue to create stress on our ability to order our private world and balance life’s priorities. Many families are working through the backwash of brokenness and bitterness trying to piece things together. Others are facing illnesses that can erode their faith and peace of mind.
When we feel distracted by the circumstances of life, or the materialistic trappings of this world, keep your gaze (concentration) upon Him. To be effective disciples, it serves us well to “fix our gaze and concentration on God.” Only then will we be free from the tangles of life.
