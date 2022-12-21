In 2019, what began as a simple callous below a pinky toe on a left foot for a man devolved into a three-year odyssey of frustration. Primarily family, friends and church family had the most intimate knowledge of the ultimate seriousness of the situation.

For the past three years, that man, Yours Truly, has been dealing with a diabetic foot ulcer that developed into a bone infection called osteomyelitis which exacerbated the problem, refusing to allow the foot to heal. After seeing podiatrists, surgical group staff and wound care professionals, as well as trying numerous courses of treatment and multiple rounds of IV antibiotics to try to tamp down infection and get the ulcer to heal, I experienced no progress.

