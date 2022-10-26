Many of us are captivated by watching sports. Count the number of channels and programs that embellish the actions and performance of athletes. Slow-motion replays and top-notch commentators explore every nuance of the distractions that cause a player to misplay a ball or error in some way.

How often have you heard a football commentator or a coach talk about a player missing a catch or handoff because he took his eyes off the ball? A good receiver “looks the ball” into his hand—his gaze is so fixed on the spiraling leather that a defender hitting him seems like a distant possibility. With a similar focus, the running back charges to the line of scrimmage, relying upon the quarterback’s eyes and timing to carefully spot the ball into the pocket created with the runner’s arms or hands. If for a split second he allows the movements or motions of the defender to distract him the ball could be dropped.

