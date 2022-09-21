As we are moving through summer and into autumn, our country continues to navigate through (hopefully) the tail end of the coronavirus pandemic. For a portion of the past 24 to 30 months, we’ve been holding meetings, visiting with family and friends, and many have even attended church virtually via video conference.

The upside of these virtual church services is that apparently many more people have been watching than ever attended a church. The downside of the virtual church services is the absence of face-to-face communication, fellowship and communal worship. Virtual relationships just don’t cut it!

