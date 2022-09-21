As we are moving through summer and into autumn, our country continues to navigate through (hopefully) the tail end of the coronavirus pandemic. For a portion of the past 24 to 30 months, we’ve been holding meetings, visiting with family and friends, and many have even attended church virtually via video conference.
The upside of these virtual church services is that apparently many more people have been watching than ever attended a church. The downside of the virtual church services is the absence of face-to-face communication, fellowship and communal worship. Virtual relationships just don’t cut it!
Face-to-face communication is so important to building deep and lasting relationships. So much of communication is nonverbal. A warm handshake, a hand on the shoulder or a hug say so much more than we can express through words. All these require in-person relationships.
But technology and modern culture seem to elevate efficiency over intimacy. Voicemail, text messages, social media and emails may expedite communications, but in reality they distance us from others. It’s almost like we are avoiding personal contact with people.
Sometimes, we’d rather let a call go to voicemail just so we don’t have to deal with the caller right now. A text message may be less invasive, but it is even less personal and sometimes opens the door for misunderstanding.
Let’s face it, relationships are messy. We’ve all had tough interpersonal exchanges and we all know people we’d rather not socialize with. Nevertheless, relationships are vital to our living and growing in Christ. In fact, I would go so far as to say that without relationships, we cannot truly grow in Christ. Jesus died to reconcile our relationships with the Father. Now that we have been reconciled with Him, He asks us to reconcile with each other.
God created humans for relationship with Him and with one another. When God created man, He declared in Genesis 2:18 that “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for Him.” Each of the Ten Commandments have to do with relationships — toward God and toward other people — and nearly all the fruit of the Spirit found in Galatians 5 are relational.
God made us for intimacy, communication and fellowship. This week, I challenge each of us to look at our own lives. How have we disconnected? Let’s not so isolate ourselves with the latest gadgets that we forget the power of the spoken word, the importance of a hug, a pat on the back, and the value of sharing our stories and testimonies face-to-face.
The writer of Hebrews instructs, “Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:24–25).
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.