“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” (Matthew 5:4)
With all the social, political and economic turmoil in our world, it’s no wonder many people struggle with anxiety, rejection, abandonment, emptiness and depression. Under the mounting pressures of just their daily lives, many are desperate for relief and peace.
King David was no stranger to trials and tribulation. Rejected by friends, feeling abandoned by God, and in emotional turmoil, he still believed God would lead him out of desolation. His words provide a soothing balm for our souls even today.
”My God, my God, why have you abandoned me? I have cried desperately for help, but still it does not come. During the day I call to you, my God, but you do not answer; I call at night but get no rest. But you are enthroned as the Holy One, the one whom Israel praises.
”Our ancestors put their trust in you; they trusted you, and you saved them. They called to you and escaped from danger; they trusted you and were not disappointed. But I am no longer a human being; I am a worm, despised and scorned by everyone! All who see me jeer at me; they stick out their tongues and shake their heads. ‘You relied on the Lord,’ they say. ‘Why doesn’t he save you? If the Lord likes you, why doesn’t he help you?’ It was you who brought me safely through birth, and when I was a baby, you kept me safe. I have relied on you since the day I was born, and you have always been my God.
”Do not stay away from me! Trouble is near, and there is no one to help. Many enemies surround me like bulls; they are all round me, like fierce bulls from the land of Bashan. They open their mouths like lions, roaring and tearing at me. My strength is gone, gone like water spilt on the ground. All my bones are out of joint; my heart is like melted wax. My throat is as dry as dust, and my tongue sticks to the roof of my mouth. You have left me for dead in the dust. An evil gang is round me; like a pack of dogs they close in on me; they tear at my hands and feet. All my bones can be seen. My enemies look at me and stare. They gamble for my clothes and divide them among themselves.
”O Lord, don’t stay away from me! Come quickly to my rescue! Save me from the sword; save my life from these dogs. Rescue me from these lions; I am helpless before these wild bulls. I will tell my people what you have done; I will praise you in their assembly: ‘Praise him, you servants of the Lord! Honor him, you descendants of Jacob! Worship him, you people of Israel! He does not neglect the poor or ignore their suffering; he does not turn away from them, but answers when they call for help.’ In the full assembly I will praise you for what you have done; in the presence of those who worship you I will offer the sacrifices I promised. The poor will eat as much as they want; those who come to the Lord will praise him. May they prosper for ever! All nations will remember the Lord. From every part of the world they will turn to him; all races will worship him. The Lord is king, and he rules the nations. All proud people will bow down to him; all mortals will bow down before him. Future generations will serve him; they will speak of the Lord to the coming generation. People not yet born will be told: ’The Lord saved his people.’” (Psalm 22)
We will all face difficult times and feel wrath from those who don’t understand our motives and properly evaluate our hearts. We can remain strong knowing that God is in control and that He loves each of us. He will ultimately be our comforter and guide.
When you encounter trials and tribulations, remember that they can make you stronger in your faith if you will lean into God. James, the half-brother of Jesus, was no stranger to difficult times. He said, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Perseverance must finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him,” (James 2:1–5).
This week, when you experience loneliness, anguish, and misery, pour out your heart to the Lord as David did. God can handle it, and He will comfort you.
