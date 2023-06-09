For more than a generation I have covered area school sports, and have been watching sports for at least twice that long. Over time, I’ve come to realize that in various sports and activities, a degree of deception is almost always present. Maybe it’s through using a play-action pass in football, where the quarterback fakes a handoff to a running back only to throw the ball or run it himself, or maybe in hunting, where hunters adeptly use camouflage, a call or a blind, or in fishing where we use artificial bait that squirms and looks like a fish’s helpless, enticing prey.
In some ways, we might even suggest that the better we are at deception, the more successful we’ll be at those sports. But after all, deception is just part of the game, right? It’s the way we hunt an animal, or defeat an opponent on a field or court, or hook that trophy largemouth bass.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
