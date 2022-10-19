A couple of years ago, my nephew purchased his first motorcycle while our family was vacationing in Tennessee. He had been wanting to make a purchase and found a model he liked, so in the middle of winter, bought the machine and drove it through the chilly air to our location.
Since buying that machine, he has picked up another motorcycle so that his wife can ride along with him on nice weather days. He has also joined an organization of other avid riders that helps out and raises money for less fortunate families and children in their community.
When I asked why he would seek out what I perceive are inherent dangers of riding a two-wheeled vehicle, he shared about the senses evoked when riding, from the love of the rumble of a big twin idling and the exhilaration of swooshing through curves, and the joy of taking back roads and checking out the unparalleled scenery.
He also talks about the camaraderie that he shares with the group of friends that he has made within his organization, and the joy in doing the work of helping others while also enjoying the thrill of the ride.
To be truthful, hardcore motorcyclists are a unique breed. But they also have some wisdom to share with us from the sport of motorcycling. One of the greatest dangers in flying through remote, curvy roads (much like our mountainous region) on two wheels is hitting debris on the road. A rock, mown grass, a small animal, or other object in the road could mean a serious accident and a very abrupt end to a joy-filled ride.
But it’s the way to avoid hitting that debris that is so intriguing. One veteran motorcyclist put it like this, “If you’re riding fast through mountain switchbacks and suddenly you see a rock in the road ahead, you have to force your eyes away from the rock and focus on the path you’ll take around the rock instead. Because if you focus on the rock, the bike will go where you’re looking, and you’ll hit the rock.”
For many of us, there are things on the “road of life” that we want to avoid. It may be a habit we’re trying to kick, a temptation, a past failure or something negative or unpleasant in our lives. Using motorcycle wisdom, if we focus on that habit or temptation, we will fall prey to it. Instead, we need to focus our attention on a path around it. And that path around that obstacle in our lives involves keeping our eyes on Jesus.
It does no good to focus on that habit or temptation telling ourselves, “I’m not going to do it! I’m not going to do it!” For surely, we will. Instead, focus on Jesus and He will provide a way around it so we can get that troublesome sin in our past.
The Hebrew writer tells us, “Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith.” (Hebrews 12:1-2)
What “debris” in your life right now is tripping you up? This week, instead of focusing on it, fix your eyes on Jesus. Trust Him to take you on a path around that obstacle.
