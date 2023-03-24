If you’re married and you and your spouse are at a stalemate over a decision, a compromise can be a good thing. But applying compromise to our faith in Christ can be deadly.
In Jesus’ letters to the seven churches in the second and third chapters of Revelation, He called on five of those churches to repent. How come? Because each in their own way had compromised their faith in Christ somehow. Here’s what we find there, and keep in mind that “church” is simply a collective name for a gathering of those who claim Christ as Savior:
The church in Ephesus had compromised her love for Christ,
“You have forsaken the love you had at the first. Consider how far you have fallen! Repent and do the things you did at first.” (Revelation 2:4-5)
The church in Pergamum had compromised both its doctrine and its behavior that resulted from false doctrine, “Nevertheless, I have a few things against you: There are some among you who hold to the teaching of Balaam, who taught Balak to entice the Israelites to sin so that they ate food sacrificed to idols and committed sexual immorality. Likewise, you also have those who hold to the teaching of the Nicolaitans. Repent therefore!” (Revelation 2:14-16)
The church in Thyatira compromised by tolerating a wicked woman in their midst who was leading people in this church into sexual immorality and the eating of food sacrificed to idols. Jesus also calls these people to repent.
Jesus’ message to the church in Sardis is also sad. “I know your deeds; you have a reputation of being alive, but you are dead. Wake up! Strengthen what remains and is about to die, for I have found your deeds unfinished in the sight of my God.” (Revelation 3:1-2)
Finally, to the church in Laodicea He wrote,
“I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm — neither hot nor cold — I am about to spit you out of My mouth. You say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked. So be earnest and repent.” (Revelation 3:15-17, 19)
We see that these churches, those who called themselves followers of Christ, compromised their faith due to lack of love for Christ and others, immorality, false doctrine, self-satisfaction, complacency and sin.
Jesus calls each of us to remain faithful by remaining in Him. His apostle Paul offers some sage advice when it comes to our faith when he wrote, ”But you, keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, discharge all the duties of your ministry,” (2 Timothy 4:5).
Don’t compromise your faith. Remember, a small rock can cause a large landslide. Remain true to Christ and His Word, while maintaining your integrity in Christ.
This week, take time to consider what Christ wrote to these five churches and consider a time of prayer to ask Him to cleanse you and protect you from falling into the same forms of compromise.
