In the year 1818, Ignaz Philip Semmelweis was born into a world of dying women. The finest hospitals lost one out of six mothers to the scourge of “childbed fever.” A doctor’s daily routine began in the dissecting room where he performed autopsies. From there he made his way to the hospital to examine expectant mothers without ever pausing to wash his hands. Dr. Semmelweis was the first man in history to associate such examinations with the resultant infection and death.
After 11 years and the delivery of 8,537 babies, Dr. Semmelweis lost only 184 mothers. He spent much of his life lecturing and debating with his colleagues. Once he argued, “Puerperal fever is caused by decomposed material, conveyed to a wound... I have shown how it can be prevented. I have proved all that I have said. But while we talk, talk, talk, gentlemen, women are dying. I am not asking anything world shaking. I am asking you only to wash... wash your hands.”
Despite his impressive data and argument, virtually no one believed him. Doctors and midwives had been delivering babies for thousands of years without washing, and no outspoken Hungarian was going to change them now! Semmelweis died insane at the age of 47, wash basins discarded and his colleagues laughing in his face.
Semmelweis’s story provides an interesting spiritual parallel. How often do you wash your hands? How often do you wash your heart? We all collect “dirt” in our hearts each day. There are things we see, hear or do that are not pleasing to God. Going on about our lives without stopping to clean our hearts from these things will harm us spiritually.
We’ve heard a lot over the past almost two years now about how keeping our hands clean goes a long way in helping to keep us healthy, part of the ever-present “Three Ws” approach to preserve physical health. But I contend that it’s even more critical that you and I maintain clean spiritual hands and hearts.
In Psalm 24:3-4 we read, “Who may ascend the mountain of the Lord? Who may stand in his holy place? The one who has clean hands and a pure heart, who does not trust in an idol or swear by a false god.”
By giving God’s Word a priority in our lives, we are practicing good spiritual sanitation. We have been cleansed by the blood of the Lamb, more potent than any hand sanitizer anyone can ever produce. As we go through our lives, we can collect dirt and grime thanks to sin, but God offers us through what He provided in His Son the opportunity to be made clean both inside and out.
This week, remember that through God’s Word we encounter the mirror where we see ourselves and recognize how all of our own attempts at righteousness are like filthy rags to God. It’s by the Word that we recognize our own blemishes and dinginess, and without the cleansing touch of the Father, our hands are far from clean.
