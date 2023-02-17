In my decades in church ministry and newspaper employment, I’ve recognized that as you get to know people and build relationships, one of the first questions often asked is, “Where do you work?” Sometimes we simply ask, “What do you do?” and it is understood that you asking about their job, profession or business.

We are interested in what people do for a living. Occupations tell us a lot about a person, illuminating details about their background, education, and experiences. Whether intended or not, the answer often indicates one’s socioeconomic standing.

