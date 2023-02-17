In my decades in church ministry and newspaper employment, I’ve recognized that as you get to know people and build relationships, one of the first questions often asked is, “Where do you work?” Sometimes we simply ask, “What do you do?” and it is understood that you asking about their job, profession or business.
We are interested in what people do for a living. Occupations tell us a lot about a person, illuminating details about their background, education, and experiences. Whether intended or not, the answer often indicates one’s socioeconomic standing.
Vocations are important to our functioning as a society. The dreams and aspirations to work in a specific profession benefit the greater community. We need policemen, firemen, business owners, bankers, doctors, mail carriers, sanitation workers, computer geeks, and (I guess), even attorneys and media members.
Using the metaphor of work, the Christian life is spoken of as a profession. In Ephesians 4:1 Paul’s exhorts his readers, “I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called.” Other versions render the Greek word “vocation” as “calling.” You and I have a greater vocation and more important work. A higher calling, if you will.
Biblical commentator Colly Caldwell in his writing about Ephesians wrote about thais word vocation, stating, “It is our job of being a Christian. It includes the benefits and responsibilities pertaining to salvation. It involves what we do in our own lives and what we teach others to do. This ‘vocation’ is the full-time occupation of the child of God. It is our work in life. It is what we do.”
Many people often relate their self-worth to their job because they devote so much time, effort and energy to their work it often defines who they are as a person. As Christians, however, we shouldn’t be so wrapped up in our jobs that it defines our personhood. Our identity should be found in Christ, because our Christian vocation is really what we do full-time, regardless of whether we are at work, at home or enjoying some leisure activity. It is our “calling.”
Since our “calling” is heavenly, the manner of our work is directed by God. He is our Master, and it is through His divine directive that we should be holy and humble, gentle and kind, separated and consecrated from worldly driven people. Our attitudes and actions should reflect the spirit of Christ.
I’m reminded of a story told by longtime Christian author and theologian Howard Hendricks who shared of an occasion when he was on an American Airlines flight during a very long delay. A man who probably had too much to drink was being loud and rude to the other passengers, as well as demanding with the flight attendants. Hendricks watched this flight attendant treat this unpleasant man with class, dignity and professionalism, almost unflappable to the abuse. When he was rude, she was polite. When he was uncaring, she was kind.
Hendricks was so impressed that he got up from his seat and walked to the back of the plane to commend the flight attendant, telling her what a good job she did and how impressed he was, also saying that he was going to write a letter of recommendation about her conduct to American Airlines.
In response she said, “Thank you, sir, but I don’t work for American Airlines.” Hendricks was briefly baffled until she added, “I work for Jesus Christ.”
This week, remember who you work for, regardless of the nature of your work, the value others place on it, or the amount of money you make. As you interact with others, whether customers, acquaintances, strangers, coworkers or family, don’t forget you are a Christian with a higher calling, a greater responsibility, and a greater employer.
