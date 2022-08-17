As a lifelong sports fan (and occasional sportswriter), one of my favorite times of the year takes place this weekend, as the local high school football team takes the field for its first game of the high school regular season schedule. Players have conditioned and coaches have instructed for months leading up to the point when the fruits of their labor manifest themselves on the gridiron when attempting to overcome the foe lining up across from them.
Football has long been considered “The Game of Life” by many who philosophize. Dr. Larry Wilhite, a management consultant, supports that theory. Larry’s first experience playing organized football came his freshman year of high school, in a small Idaho town, with only about 25 boys eligible to play varsity. He was big for his age — 220 pounds and six feet tall. Bucking hay bales for his uncle during the summer, he had developed muscles in places most kids just dreamed about. But he was just like any other kid his age, wanting to look and be like someone else.
Given the sparse pickings, Larry was a welcomed sight when he turned out for the varsity team and began preseason conditioning. He knew little about football, but his enthusiasm and drive made him extremely coachable. If his coach said, “Jump,” he’d ask, “How high?” and double his efforts on the way up. He took in the coach’s game philosophy, too, of “The first hit is the most important hit of the game. Hit the other guy harder and more times than he hits you. Do your job better than the other guy 85% of the time, and you will win!”
Building up the team’s confidence and courage, the coach also warned them that the game isn’t without pain and sacrifice. Especially with their limited numbers, they should be prepared to play hurt. Larry understood and was eager to do his best.
As the first game day approached, it was time to gear up. Most of the equipment was hand-me-down, and the freshmen had last pick. Everything about Larry’s uniform was wrong. His shoulder pads were half the size he needed, and the helmet was so big it wobbled when he ran! Despite all this, on game day, Larry was ready.
The game began with a flurry, and soon he had his first big hit on the opposing lineman. But as the pile of players began to unfold, he knew something was wrong. He couldn’t see out of his left eye and he had tunnel vision in the right eye. He thought he was probably hurt badly but determined to press on.
Feeling his way to the next play, suddenly he heard the coach bark, “Wilhite! Turn your helmet around! You’re looking through the ear hole!”
Though he may have had a lot to learn about football and the proper use of his gear, Wilhite learned a great deal about life that day. He learned that attitude has a powerful impact on how well you do.
Christian minister and author Chuck Swindoll once said and wrote, “I am convinced that life is 10 percent of what happens to us and 90 percent how we react to it.”
The apostle Paul offered some final thoughts to the Thessalonian church regarding maintenance of their attitudes when he wrote, ”Now we ask you, brothers and sisters, to acknowledge those who work hard among you, who care for you in the Lord and who admonish you. Hold them in the highest regard in love because of their work. Live in peace with each other. And we urge you, brothers and sisters, warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone. Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else. Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. Do not quench the Spirit. Donot treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good, reject every kind of evil. May God himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. The one who calls you is faithful, and he will do it,” 1 Thessalonians 5:12-24 (NIV).
This week, and on the first play of each day, let’s project our best attitude, and sustain it at least 85 percent of the time — even when we’ve “gotta play hurt.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.