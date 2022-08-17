As a lifelong sports fan (and occasional sportswriter), one of my favorite times of the year takes place this weekend, as the local high school football team takes the field for its first game of the high school regular season schedule. Players have conditioned and coaches have instructed for months leading up to the point when the fruits of their labor manifest themselves on the gridiron when attempting to overcome the foe lining up across from them.

Football has long been considered “The Game of Life” by many who philosophize. Dr. Larry Wilhite, a management consultant, supports that theory. Larry’s first experience playing organized football came his freshman year of high school, in a small Idaho town, with only about 25 boys eligible to play varsity. He was big for his age — 220 pounds and six feet tall. Bucking hay bales for his uncle during the summer, he had developed muscles in places most kids just dreamed about. But he was just like any other kid his age, wanting to look and be like someone else.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.