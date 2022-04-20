One of the most treasured pieces in the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vt., is a rug bearing the Latin inscription Nec Aspera Terrent (Be Not Terrified by Adversity).
It always has had special meaning for Baroness Maria von Trapp and her children—the famous Trapp Family Singers—because the rug, a gift from a friend, arrived on Dec. 21, 1980, a day after a fire razed the famous lodge, killing a guest and injuring seven others.
It took three years and $7 million to rebuild the lodge, but the Trapps never had any doubts about rebuilding. To battle adversity was nothing new to them.
The family, whose story was made famous throughout the world in the musical, “The Sound of Music,” fled Austria in 1938 rather than submit to orders directing Baron von Trapp, a former submarine captain, to return to the German Navy. On arrival in the United States, the family had only $3.50.
When work on their first Vermont lodge was nearing completion, the structure was destroyed by a storm, so they started all over with a second lodge — the one that burned down in 1980.
On Dec. 18, 1983, the day the successor to the burned-down lodge opened, Johannes von Trapp recalled that, when the rug arrived right after the fire, he had decided it would be prominently placed in the lobby of the new hotel.
Adversity is a fact of life. It can’t be controlled. What we can control is how we react to it.
In recognizing adversity in our lives, I’m reminded of an interesting anecdote shared by author Mark Batterson in his book entitled, “Do It For a Day.” Batterson tells the story of Biosphere 2 — an artificial ecosystem designed by an elite group of engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs. It was intended to be ideal for plant life, with a climate-controlled environment that would include purified air, natural light, and soil rich in nutrients.
In spite of these seemingly perfect conditions, something unexpected kept happening. Trees would stop growing before they reached maturity, and then they would buckle under their own weight.
What was the problem? After some additional research and deliberation, the scientists were able to isolate the cause. This “perfect” biosphere lacked a critical component for growth. What was it?
It was wind.
In their natural habitat, trees are often pounded by winds coming at them from every direction. They respond by growing stronger bark and deeper roots. A tree which faces no resistance is not able to reach its full potential.
Batterson says that this is why parents and other types of leaders need to avoid the temptation of trying to create emotional and relational and spiritual biospheres for those we lead. When we try to mitigate all risk and eliminate all discomfort, we shortchange those in our care.
It’s said that into every life a little rain must fall. The rain of adversity can sometimes feel like a torrential storm that pushes and presses us on every side, but we can take heart in knowing that our Lord and His followers before us have walked similar roads and was delivered through God’s guidance and hand.
This week, remember that, like the Von Trapps, adversity can make us stronger and is able to galvanize our commitment to our Lord. But also remember that without adversity, a tree will wither away... and so will a human.
”Consider it a great joy, my brothers, whenever you experience various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance.” (James 1:2-3)
”We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body. For we who are alive are always being given over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that his life may also be revealed in our mortal body,” (2 Corinthians 4:8-11 NIV).
