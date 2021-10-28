A man wandered into a small antique shop that was cluttered with knickknacks and junk.
And then he saw something that seemed too good to be true: a priceless relic from the Ming dynasty whose value is beyond calculating. It wasn’t on the shelf, where it belonged; it was on the floor, filled with milk, and the cat was drinking out of it.
Clearly, the owner has no idea about the value of this possession.
The man sees an opportunity for the deal of a lifetime, and quickly comes up with a plan to purchase the vase for a fraction of its worth.
He said to the owner, “That’s an extraordinary cat you have. How much would you sell her for?”
The owner said, “Oh, I couldn’t sell this cat. She keeps the store free of mice.”
The man pretends to think for a minute, then says, “I really must have her. Tell you what — I’ll give you a hundred dollars for her.”
The owner laughs. “She’s not really worth it, but if you want her that badly, she’s yours.”
The man says, “Great!” Then he pretends to think again. “By the way, I’ll need a dish for her food, as well. Let me throw in another ten dollars for her saucer.”
The owner shook his head. “Oh, I could never do that. That saucer is actually an ancient Chinese vase from the Ming dynasty. It is my prized possession, whose worth is beyond calculation. Funny thing, though; since we’ve had it, I’ve sold seventeen cats.”
This story illustrates the recognition of value of a product but it also spotlights our value as followers of Christ. It’s easy in life for you and I to lose sight of how valuable a treasure we are as children of God. As well, it can sometimes be easy for us to lose sight of how valuable God sees us.
In 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, the apostle Paul shares to the church that ”You are not your own; you were bought a price.”
Until we truly know our value in God, we’ll never live to the fullness of Christ He’s called us to, and knowing God’s value of us and others will affect how we treat others as well.
God values us in whatever state we are in and that truth should influence the way in which we extend that same love and value to others. The act of loving this way will cost us, but it will cost us not to love and value this way as well.
This week, remember that something is worth what you’re willing to pay for it, and God the Father values us enough to give His only Son to die in our place. He says you are worth the life of Jesus Christ Himself. And God has a greater love for you than you could ever comprehend. Who could love and value you more?
