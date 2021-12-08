Recently I’ve been dealing with an issue regarding my cell phone. There have been times where, even after a full charge, it will operate for a few seconds when I seek to open an app or make a call or send a text, then will suddenly power off.
My phone is an older model, so I did what most inquirers these days may do: I consulted the internet. Everything from websites to YouTube videos shared what my phone’s symptoms may indicate, and most of which came to a similar conclusion that the defect is likely related to a battery which may be in need of replacement.
Since I’ve owned my phone for several years, it would make sense that a rechargeable battery over time degrades to the eventual point of needing to be replaced with a new version.
In my encounters of seeking answers to my problem, I came across a story of a DIY phone repair father named Rod Marshall who shared an interesting take on his project of phone repair.
“Things get to a certain age, and either you throw an item away as beyond mending and get a new one, or you repair it,” Marshall stated. “We have older iPhones shared out among the family for safety and security. The problem with an older iPhone is that the battery loses its ability to hold a charge, and then becomes unreliable, making the phone unfit for its original, intended purpose. Fortunately, I am able and dexterous enough to stack up my glasses, disassemble the phone battery, and install a new one.
“My wife’s phone had to have its battery replaced, as it had expanded and was no longer working properly. I had bought a genuine replacement, and so I set about the task of removing the tiny, ever-so-tiny, screws that hold down the plugs in their sockets. When I got everything back together, I was surprised that the new battery was as bad as the old one that I had taken out. Then, my gaze alighted upon the new battery still sitting in its plastic cover, untouched. In my haste, I had put the old battery back in the phone. Oh dear! My mind and gaze were not really focused on the job.
“There was nothing for it but to have a do-over — and remember to get the new battery out of the packet first! It was a fiddly job, but I am glad to say that it turned out okay, much to my relief.”
Reading Marshall’s experience made me consider how God sometimes allows you and I a do-over. The Father doesn’t throw us away when we are worn out, burnt out, or no longer able to hold our spiritual charge to worship and praise God. It is He who repairs us by His act of grace and replenishes our beings. Sometimes by a miracle, He gives us more time here on earth, taking us away from death’s door.
Eventually, we all become totally physically worn out for this world, beyond repair by human agency, and God gladly gives a new, eternal body to all those whose hope is in Jesus as their Savior.
Jesus is the ultimate upcycler. He picks us up from the dust and takes us up into heaven. Our temporal bodies may wear out and expire, but Jesus’ love for us is eternal. He paid the price for our sins and shortcomings.
This week, let’s make sure to share this glad news with those who have not yet met Jesus.
“For we know that if the tent that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.” (2 Corinthians 5:1 ESV)
