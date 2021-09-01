“I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth. 7 So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth.” (1 Corinthians 3:6-7)
The National Football League season kicks off in a couple of weeks, and teams are shaping up their rosters to determine the final players to comprise their respective teams. Many players who are less than household names are fighting tooth-and-nail to earn a spot to be part of the 53-man roster.
One of the players who is looking to earn a place on the Miami Dolphins football team this season has been Shaquem Griffin. Griffin put up some impressive numbers coming out of college back in 2018 at the pro league combine. The combine is the opportunity for prospective draft picks to show off their stuff before teams make their final decision on draft day.
During his senior year of college, Griffin was an instrumental part of an undefeated season at the University of Central Florida (where his twin brother Shaquill also played football). A two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection, Shaquem was a 2017 second team All-American. Now at the combine, he bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times before running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. This was the fastest time for a linebacker since 2003.
In spite of his impressive resume, the weekend of the 2018 draft, Griffin watched as 13 linebackers were taken. But when the fourth round closed, his name had not yet been called. Shaquem knew why.
Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome. The result was an undeveloped left hand and painful nerve complications. At age 4, when his mother walked into the kitchen to find Griffin with a knife preparing to cut off his own hand, she arranged to have it amputated. His parents raised him and his brother the same way, making only minor modifications to support Shaquem. He had to work harder than his peers to prove himself, and he always had to have a plan for succeeding with a missing limb.
In the days leading up to the draft, Griffin’s story was covered by several national news outlets. The NFL had never drafted an amputee, but Griffin was too good to overlook. Albert Breer, columnist with Sports Illustrated, described Griffin’s heart this way: “Fighting through a shortcoming is one thing. Having a plan for coming out on the other side of the story is just as important. Clearly, Griffin’s always had a plan. ... These things aren’t just a result of desire. There’s design to it.”
And that design paid off, as with the fourth pick in the fifth round of the draft, the Seattle Seahawks, the team which the previous year drafted his brother Shaquill, took Shaquem.
Perhaps you’re wondering, what was that design? Doubtless every adversity required a specific game-plan. But was there an overarching plan that informed all the others? Griffin was interviewed by ESPN shortly after receiving that phone call from Coach Pete Carroll, a call that concluded with Carroll telling him to “stay humble and don’t let this moment define who you are.” In that interview, Griffin explained what it was like to watch and wait for his big moment: “It was tough. I’m not going to lie to you. Watching all those guys picked in front of me, just falling back and knowing that I did everything I was supposed to do. ... It was in God’s hands.”
And there it is. Did you see it? Do your best work, then allow God to do His.
You see, you and I cannot control circumstances. But we can control how we respond to them. Sometimes, we are tempted to give up and surrender to a lesser path because of misfortune. Other times we take on the pressure of proving ourselves to a world that has written us off. Both approaches inevitably lead to endless frustration.
At least for this moment in his career, Griffin nailed the solution to both temptations. Do your best work, then allow God to do his.
This week, let’s take a lesson from Griffin’s journey that we should work faithfully, then have faith in God’s work. Try, and then trust.
