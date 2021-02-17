Recently I made reference to something being learned by trial and error — a phrase I have used numerous times — but it suddenly occurred to me what the second half of that equation actually means. It means that in the learning process there will be errors: mistakes, mishaps, shortfalls, unmet projections and disappointing outcomes.
Some of you might be thinking “Duh,” and I guess the statement really is obvious. But it occurred to me that I have a tendency to want to learn by trial and success. I want things to work the first time I try, so that I can be done with it and move on.
How much more productive we could be if everything worked as planned, if things work out the way they are supposed to work out the first time around. How much more efficient life would be if nothing ever backfired.
This is not God’s way of doing things, however. His plan is that we learn through a process that isn’t always easy and rarely painless. But the results are always worth it.
David wrote, ”My troubles turned out all for the best — they forced me to learn from your textbook.” (Psalm 119:71, The Message)
Disappointing results and failed expectations are a fact of life — but it’s vital to recognize that they serve us. They spur us forward, challenging us to try again, forcing us to learn the principles God wants us to live by.
So this week, until your current trial-and-error projects become successful, keep your eye on the goal and continue to sharpen your aim. You’re learning as you go.
