Last week, I took a couple of days and made a coastal getaway for a quick respite and some time to disconnect from the daily grind of the newspaper business. While checking out the beach town I visited, I was surprised to see how many shops had quickly ushered out its Halloween candy and decorations and transitioned straight to Christmas decorations, candy and gift ideas.
I find it a little frustrating that merchants are so quick to dismiss the significance of the Thanksgiving holiday. We’ve seen it occur little by little through the years as stores that used to never open on Thanksgiving could no longer resist the opportunity for additional revenue, choosing to open doors on Thanksgiving afternoon to welcome customers prior to the wildness and disorderly organization that is referred to as Black Friday shopping the following day.
We often forget how we are called to thank God for His blessings, and our nation has much to be thankful for. I recently read a brief history of Thanksgiving and felt it worth a brief reminder of the significance of giving thanks.
- In 1541, Spanish explorer Francisco Vásquez de Coronado and his men conducted a service of thanksgiving for the abundant food and water they found along the Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas Panhandle.
- In 1564, French Huguenot colonists settled in the area of Jacksonville, Fla., and “sang a psalm of Thanksgiving unto God.”
- In 1607, when the Jamestown colonists arrived in Virginia, they immediately erected a wooden cross and gave thanks for their safe passage across the ocean.
- In 1619, English colonists at Berkeley Hundred in Virginia decreed that the day of their arrival, Dec. 4, “shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”
- In the autumn of 1621, the Pilgrims at Plymouth, Mass., held a feast to celebrate the harvest and thank the Lord for His goodness—the feast we now remember as the first Thanksgiving.
- In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress designated Dec. 18 of that year a day “for solemn Thanksgiving and praise” for the Patriot Army’s victory at Saratoga—the first national day of thanksgiving.
- In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed Nov. 26 to be a day of thanksgiving for God’s blessings and for the new United States Constitution.
It wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that the country got a regular national Thanksgiving Day. Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November “a day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father.” Succeeding presidents followed Lincoln’s example. In 1941, Congress passed a law officially declaring the fourth Thursday in November as America’s “Thanksgiving Day.”
In the 18th-century writing, A Serious Call to a Devout and Holy Life, author William Law said, “Would you know who is the greatest saint in the world? It is not he who prays most or fasts most; it is not he who gives most alms or is most eminent for temperance, chastity, or justice; but it is he who is always thankful to God, who wills everything that God wills, who receives everything as an instance of God’s goodness and has a heart always ready to praise God for it. Could you therefore work miracles, you could not do more for yourself than by this thankful spirit, for it turns all that it touches into happiness.”
Law makes a great point. When you see God at work and respond to what he is doing with thankfulness instead of resistance, you will develop many other virtues he describes.
In his letter to the church at Ephesus, the apostle Paul wrote, “Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 5:19-20, NIV).
Think of it: Always giving thanks for everything, no matter the circumstances. Thanksgiving for the Apostle Paul was not a once-a-year celebration, but a daily reality that changed his life and made him a joyful person in every situation.
Thanksgiving to God for all His blessings should be one of the most distinctive marks of the believer in Jesus Christ. We must not allow a spirit of ingratitude to harden our heart and chill our relationship with God and with others.
This week, let’s commit to taking time regularly to give thanks to God, to celebrate His blessings, and strive to be a blessing to others you encounter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.