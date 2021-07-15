In the 18th century, some American cities began placing street lamps in parks and at busy intersections to provide extra light and safety for their citizens. But the earliest lamps weren’t very efficient and had to be cleaned often due to the soot caused by the flame.
In Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin watched the lamps being cleaned and had an idea for a new design. He proposed using four flat panes of glass on the sides, a long funnel above to draw up the smoke, and crevices below to allow for air.
Franklin’s lamp was brighter, cleaner and more efficient — but it had one major problem: nobody in town wanted to use it.
After several failed attempts to convince city leaders of the new lamp’s benefits, Franklin decided to try something different. He built a lamp himself and set it up in front of his house for people to see as they passed by. Sure enough, Franklin’s lamp shone brighter and clearer than the other street lamps. Within a few months, the city started replacing the old lamps with the new. That year, Franklin discovered a powerful truth: that no suggestion or argument is as powerful as a good example.
In today’s world, there is no shortage of Christian suggestions or arguments. As believers, we can point to all kinds of books, websites, studies and whole college courses filled with rational and reasonable arguments for the Christian faith. But if we’re honest, as Christ followers, we have to admit that there are far fewer good examples of people living their lives in a Christ-like manner.
I shared this Ben Franklin story during a communion meditation at church this week, noting that this is the reason why the sacrament is such an important and persuasive part of our faith. The act of coming together as Christian believers — even when we disagree about many less important matters — is a powerful witness to the world about what it means to follow Jesus.
Broadening our vision, it’s easy for us to see that today’s world is rife with so much division, polarization and tribalism. This week and every day, however, we should remember that Christ is the light that unites us all, and that our example and modeling of Jesus is the most powerful example there is.
After all, Christ himself told us, “You are the light of the world.” (Matthew 5:14).
