In February 1966 Navy Captain Gerald Coffee was flying a reconnaissance mission over North Vietnam when he was shot down by enemy anti-aircraft fire.
He was soon captured and placed in the famed “Hanoi Hilton,” a military prison in the downtown North Vietnamese capital, where he would spend the next years of his life: tortured, beaten and confined to a filthy cell — so tiny that he could neither fully stand up or fully lie down.
How did Coffee endure such inhumane treatment for such an extended time?
In a 2014 interview with PBS, Coffee said “Early on my prayers changed from ‘why me’ to ‘show me.’ I quit saying, ‘Why me, God?’ and I started saying: ‘Show me, God ... ‘ How can I use this positively? Help me to use it to go home as a better, stronger, smarter man in every possible way that I can, to go home as a better naval officer, to go home as a better American, a better citizen, a better Christian.
“’God, help me to use this time productively so that it won’t be some kind of a void or a vacuum in my life.’
“And after that change in my prayers, every single day took on a new meaning. Because now, there was something to learn about myself, or about the men in the other cell around me, or about Communism, or about the little geckos that I was sharing my cell with ... There was always something new.”
There’s no question that our trials pale in comparison to Captain Coffee’s. And yet, “Why me?” has become a mantra for many. “Why me?” leads only to a greater sense of despair.
“Show me,” on the other hand, moves us in a new direction, where we can experience God’s presence, and God’s overcoming power like never before.
”Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”(Romans 5:3-5)
This week, and each day, as we look at our lives, instead of lamenting our lot in life with the question of “Why me?” take a moment to earnestly seek the face of God, asking Him to show how we can best live lives of purpose for Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.