I recently read the story of missionary inspiration E. Margaret Clarkson. In the 1930s, Clarkson was a young woman who dreamed of being a school teacher, but eventually had to take the only job she could find — working at a lumber camp in northern Ontario.
She found herself far removed from the thriving Christian fellowship in which she had grown up. Here she was, no Christian friends, no church, no family. She felt alone, but she also knew this is where God had sent her. She was in northern Ontario to make a difference.
In the north, she said, “I experienced deep loneliness of every kind — mental, cultural and particularly, spiritual — I found no Bible-teaching church fellowship, and only one or two isolated Christians, in those years. Studying the Word one night and thinking of the loneliness of my situation, I came to John 20, and the words ‘So send I you.’ Because of a physical disability I could never go to the mission field, and this was where He had sent me. I had written verse all my life, so it was natural for me to express my thoughts in a poem.”
A few years later, Clarkson’s poem would be set to music, and the hymn would eventually be sung in tens of thousands of churches. It is a well-known missionary anthem — though some argue that it certainly doesn’t paint a rosy picture of missionary life — entitled “So Send I You.” A portion of the lyrics of the song include:
“So send I you to labor unrewarded,
To serve unpaid, unloved, unsought, unknown,
To bear rebuke, to suffer scorn and scoffing —
So send I you to toil for me alone.
So send I you to hearts made hard by hatred,
To eyes made blind because they will not see,
To spend — though it be blood — to spend and spare not —”
So send I you to taste of calvary.
God has not called us to an easy life, free from conflict. He’s called us to the front lines, where life is sure to be challenging. If you’re facing challenging times right now, chances are good that God has you right where he wants you, because he’s got a plan in place to see you through.
Years later, in 1963, Clarkson wrote another version of this great hymn — one that reflected the wisdom and joy that comes with a lifetime of service. This newer version is not so melancholy and morose, and in fact, rings with victory.
“So send I you
By grace made strong to triumph
O’er hosts of hell, o’er darkness, death and sin,
My name to bear and in that name to conquer”
So send I you, my victory to win.
This life that lies before us is not an easy life — and never will it be. But it is, with all certainty, a good life. A life of victory, and even a life of great joy. This is why Jesus prayed, ”I say these things while I am still in the world, so that they may have the full measure of my joy within them,” (John 17:13).
The life which we live will have its share of battles. We’re out on the front lines each day. This week, you can be sure that in one way or another, you’re the enemy’s target. It won’t be easy — but you’re sure to win, with the full measure of joy in your arsenal thanks to our Father who sends us as his emissaries to a world in need of His grace and mercy.
