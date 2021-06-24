Back in 2014, USA Today reported a story on a massive sinkhole that developed beneath the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. The sinkhole, which measured 40 feet wide and at least 25 to 30 feet deep, swallowed up at least eight vintage Chevy Corvette sports cars, several of which were damaged beyond the ability to repair.
According to the story, among the classic autos that were involved in the incident that occurred in the museum’s spire called the Sky Dome, were a 1962 black Corvette, a 1984 PPG pace car for the Indianapolis 500, a 1992 white 1 millionth-built Corvette, a 1993 ruby red 40th anniversary Corvette, a 1993 ZR1 Spyder on loan from General Motors, a design study that was never built, a 2001 Mallett Hammer Z06 Corvette, a one-off tuner model, a 2009 white 1.5 millionth-built Corvette and a 2009 ZR1 “Blue Devil” on loan from General Motors, and the show car for the reintroduction of the ZR1 — last built in the early 1990s.
Not all cars were damaged by the sinkhole, however, as more than 20 cars were removed in the days following the incident, including the only surviving example of the “1983” Corvette. This model was significant in that the company actually didn’t produce a 1983 model of the iconic brand, as a six-month delay in the new generation created a model-year gap. General Motors built approximately 40 prototype 1983 models, which could not be sold, then built the production cars as 1984 models. GM then crushed all the 1983s, except for the one given to the museum.
Among that list of damaged cars retrieved from the wreckage, that one-millionth Corvette’s recovery story is most fascinating. Experts took the beaten and banged vehicle and restored the car to mint condition, mainly through utilizing and repairing the car’s original parts. Despite the obvious crumpled condition of the car, caring hands were able to make the restored car look every bit as good as when it originally rolled off the assembly line.
There are many who make restoration into an art. Whether it is tinkering with classic automobiles or taking on projects with using hands of tender loving care to bring life back to rusty relics, restoration is a process that often involves intentionality, time and love.
Restoration is one of God’s greatest abilities, taking that which is crumpled, broken or covered with spiritual grime and making it something altogether new. Ultimately for believers, that final perfect restoration comes when we are reunited with God in the life to come.
In the book of Revelation, the apostle John spoke in the first verse of the 21st chapter of seeing “a new heaven and a new earth.” Later, in verse 5 of that chapter, John writes, “He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new.’”
What a great promise from our Father, that He intends to renovate and restore not only a new earth and remove all that is corrupt and imperfect, but that all that belong to Him, including those in Christ, have the promise of complete restoration in that day. That work has already begun in the life of the Christian, as the apostle Paul stated in 2 Corinthians 5:17 that “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!”
This week, consider the expert handiwork of God in our lives, and how he manages to mold, make and restore us as His children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.