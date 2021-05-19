As the persecution of Jews increased during World War II, Austrian psychologist Victor Frankl had the opportunity to go to America and avoid the imminent threat of suffering. His parents were thrilled for him, but he struggled with the question: Should I leave my parents behind in Gestapo-controlled Austria? He asked God to give him a hint from heaven.
One day Victor’s father, who knew nothing of his son’s inner turmoil, brought him a piece of marble taken from a bombed-out synagogue. It contained a small bit of writing that Victor recognized as being from the fourth commandment: Honor your father and mother.
This was the hint he had been looking for, so Frankl decided to stay. The decision was not without a price, however. He and his family were arrested and imprisoned. His parents died in concentration camps, and he himself spent years in Auschwitz. But Frankl survived, and as a result he was able to provide strength and encouragement to millions through his writings — most notably his book “Man’s Search for Meaning.”
During this time a German theologian named Dietrich Bonhoeffer had the opportunity to take a teaching post in America. He, too, struggled with the decision. Ultimately he declined the offer, choosing to stay in Germany because he felt an obligation to be with his own countrymen during the time of national crisis. Bonhoeffer was eventually arrested and sent to a concentration camp, where he died shortly before the war ended.
Both men had the opportunity to leave; both made the decision to stay — and both paid a price for their choice.
Sometimes our best decision is to stay. Greener pastures may be calling us elsewhere, but our true calling is right where we are. Staying doesn’t often result in glory and honor. In fact, it’s more likely to result in suffering and hardship. And, yet, it is in choosing to stay that we most often do the most good.
One of the first Scriptures that I committed to memory comes from Hebrews 12:2, where we read, ”Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.”
The race marked out for us. Many of us struggle with the question: How do I know whether it’s time to stay or time to go? How do I know if this is the race “marked out” for me? The answer to that question can often be found in the answer to another question: Are you running to avoid pain, or running to gain the prize? If your reason for wanting to go is simply to avoid something unpleasant, that might be a hint that God is calling you to stay.
In the race marked out for us, there will be times when you and I must take a bold step of faith into the unknown. As well, there will be times when we must take an even bolder step of faith into the known and stay —in defiance of the call to comfort, in the face of certain struggle.
Are you struggling with a stay-or-go decision? Ask yourself: Which takes me closer to the prize? If you need a hint from heaven, God will provide one. Just be ready to take an obedient next step in the race marked out for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.